Texas Author Sells Excess Print Copies for Local Children's Hospital

Texas author, William Gensburger is using excess print copies of his well-praised, mystery novel "Texas Dead" to help raise money for Texas Children's Hospital, Spring, Texas.

Spring, TX September 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “I have fifty, signed, print copies that need to go,” Gensburger said. “For the month of September 2021, I’m only asking $8 dollars for the book (includes postage) and 100% of sales will go to Texas Children’s Hospital. You get it directly from me, a great read and do some good in the community and I get to be a part of that.” The book can also be personalized to you, or a friend, if desired.

"Texas Dead" is a page-turning mystery novel set in Corpus Christi. Featuring a strong, female detective, Maxie Michaels, and her equally strong partner, Kobe Jameson, the novel follows the murder of a young, financial wizard whose death is tied into an even greater plot that will keep you page-turning to the end.

Reviewers have praised the novel as “The perfect high-octane mystery,” cites Indies Today, “Deeply intriguing...captivated the whole time,” cites Literary Titan, “An epic crime novel,” cites Online Book Club reviewer, B. Creech, “Gensburger gives attention to each and every character...makes our waiting worthwhile,” cites Julio Carlos, Scribble’s Worth Book Reviews.

ISBN: 978-1-7332459-4-4. 286 pages. This special book offer is redeemable through the author’s website at www.MisterWriter.com. The link is on the main page. Offer extends to 50 copies and United States shipping only.

About the author: William Gensburger is the author of "Texas Dead," a murder mystery novel, "The Extremist" (sequel to "Texas Dead" due out October 2021), and "Distant Rumors," an anthology of 16 stories about life and death. He was also the publisher of ‘Books’N Pieces Magazine, where he has worked with many different authors.

William Gensburger is available for interviews or media appearances. Contact him at (361) 208-2344 or Email: william@MisterWriter.com

