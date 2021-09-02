September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Prostate Cancer is the second leading cancer among men second only to skin cancer.

Miami, FL September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Each year over 300,000 men are newly diagnosed with prostate cancer and nearly 30,000 of them die. Prostate cancer screening involves getting a simple blood test called PSA and a urologist examining the prostate for any abnormality. Several studies have clearly shown that this simple visit every year to your urologist can prevent prostate cancer related death.

The International Robotic Prostatectomy Institute diagnoses and treats a large number of prostate cancer patients at their center and patients travel from all over the US and across the world. A vast majority of these patients are cured of cancer and this is possible due to early detection of the disease and the excellent treatment offered and methods developed over the past 18 years. The early detection of prostate cancer is possible with a PSA blood test and imaging modalities such as 3T prostate MRI. If diagnosed with prostate cancer, Dr. Sanjay Razdan has the expertise in providing state of the art Robotic Radical Prostatectomy (RARP) with excellent outcomes in terms of achieving cancer cure, urinary control and potency after surgery.

With over 8000 procedures to his credit, Dr. Razdan has been a pioneer and innovator in the field of robotic surgery. He has perfected the art of Robotic Prostate Surgery over the past 18 years, including his devising the technique of maximal urethral length preservation (MULP) for achieving perfect continence, developing a unique grading system for nerve preservation, as well as the use of Human Amniotic Membrane for maximizing potency.

The Institute encourages men to be screened every year with PSA testing as per the current guidelines of the American Urological Association. A routine visit to the International Robotic Prostatectomy Institute in Miami for prostate cancer screening includes eliciting a thorough history from the patient, a physical examination including a digital prostate exam, and a PSA test. If initial assessment warrants further testing such as prostate MRI, the center offers state of the art 3-T prostate MRI scanning abilities. There is now convincing evidence to show the beneficial role of MRI in patients with suspicion for prostate cancer, and the International Robotic Prostatectomy Institute make efforts to pursue necessary testing with insurance companies in the best interest of their patients.

The center has also pioneered the use of a method to cleanse the rectum before a prostate biopsy, to minimize infection rates after biopsy. The Institute has had no infections after implementing this newest method. An MRI guided biopsy is offered at the center to minimize the false negative biopsies and the center has a team of excellent radiologists who are highly experienced in this field to provide patients the best quality of service. Dr. Razdan is a global leader in the field of robot-assisted radical prostatectomy and has perfected the surgery to provide best cancer control, potency and continence outcomes.

International Robotic Prostatectomy Institute’s commitment and dedication is reflected in the large number of referrals received from patients and the number of innovations and contributions to the field. The team at the International Robotic Prostatectomy Institute wants to take the opportunity in this "Prostate Cancer Awareness Month" to bring awareness about prostate cancer, and encourage friends, loved ones, or family members who may be at risk for prostate cancer to visit the center for a prostate screening.

