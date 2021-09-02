ARTILECT Launches A/SYS Outerwear with Trizar® Technology

Boulder, CO September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ARTILECT has adopted Trizar® fabric to add next-level innovation and technology to their cold weather collection for Fall 2022. The new line will also incorporate the advanced design that defines ARTILECT’s A/SYS collection to extend the comfort range and performance of their Outerwear.

Trizar® technology uses the science of emissivity to manage heat and thermo regulate garments. Natural materials are printed on to the fabric to increase the emissivity which reradiates heat back to the wearer.

“The goal of having more warmth without adding weight is key for our Fall/Winter 2022 3-layer styles,” adds Trent Bush Co Founder of ARTILECT. “We were fascinated by the breadth of application of the technology, and we have engineered a Trizar® print lining to add an increased dimension of performance to our ARTILECT A/SYS apparel system 3-layer fabrics.”

“Trizar® fabrics utilize Emisshield Inc.’s patented materials that uniquely add emissivity agents to enhance the heat accumulation properties of fabrics. Originally used for NASA spaceship tiles, these Emisshield materials can be added to fibers, films, and coatings to keep fabrics warmer longer,” says Brad Poorman CEO of Clean Textile technology. “High emissivity products are commonly used in sheer films and coatings to make thermal barriers for buildings saving energy and keeping buildings warmer.”

About ARTILECT:

Equal parts art and intelligence, ARTILECT is an apparel studio shaped by a deep respect for the past, with a laser-focus on the future. We are a team of innovators and rule breakers driven by a relentless pursuit of progress, utilizing innovative technologies in materials, construction, and fit. We exist to empower today’s intrepid explorers at the highest levels of performance, balanced by maximum sustainability for future generations. Born in Boulder CO, alive in the world. Learn more at www.artilect.studio and join us on Instagram at @artilect.studio.

Trizar® technology provides thermal management fabrics for Outdoor, Consumer, Athletic and Home Industries. Emisshield Inc. (our licensor) was just nominated to the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. Products using high emissivity materials have been used by Ski, Snowboard and Hunting companies (Kjus, O’Neill, FORLOH, Levi’s, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Mark’s) to consumers warmer longer. Products using low emissivity additives have been used in athletic and consumer products to keep everyone cooler in the sun (New Balance, Endeavor Athletic, Quiksilver, Nepa, Callaway). www.trizartechnology.com

