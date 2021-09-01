BILT Expands Brand Support Teams: Customer Experience Platform Secures Microsoft Sales Talent

Matthew Henley is joining the brand support sales team at BILT. His experience and track record of success at Microsoft's Dynamics 365 will be instrumental in driving sales expansion at the customer experience innovator.

Grapevine, TX September 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In a bold move to secure top talent in a tight job market, BILT Incorporated announced today it has successfully recruited Matthew Henley from Microsoft Corporation. As a director of brand support sales, Henley will work directly with large retailers as they implement 3D instructions across various product categories and help drive the next phase of growth.

“Matt’s top-tier track record will be a tremendous asset to our brand partners,” says BILT Chairman & CEO, Nate Henderson. Henley says as he began to understand the platform’s potential and universal applicability, he realized BILT could change the customer experience forever. He knew he wanted to be part of it. BILT recently closed an A round of $9 million in expansion capital investment from Silverton Partners.

With the acceleration of eCommerce, consumers increasingly order products online. Many require assembly, installation, or maintenance at home. BILT revolutionizes the out-of-the-box setup experience which improves customer ratings and reviews. The company’s mission is to turn consumers into loyal promoters of the hundreds of brands that provide official instructions on the app. With voice, text, and animated 3D image guidance, BILT empowers millions of users worldwide.

“BILT solves a customer pain point ignored for a century,” says Henley. “Their solution got my attention very quickly.” Henley will be responsible for driving exponential revenue growth and profitability while assisting leadership to plan for another strategic expansion in the sales organization. BILT was just named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies with a three-year revenue growth of 750 percent.

At Microsoft, Henley excelled as a sales specialist for Dynamics 365, a rapid growth platform with startup-like momentum inside the larger corporation. Prior to Microsoft, Henley worked well over a decade in sales and sales leadership at several Software as a Service startups and scale-ups. Henley graduated in both business management and human resource management from Sonoma State University in 2000.

