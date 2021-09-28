Turner Construction Company Announces Enterprise Agreement with Versatile®

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turner Construction Company is pleased to announce that the company has signed a multi-year enterprise agreement with San Francisco-based construction technology provider Versatile to expand the use of its AI-powered CraneView® solution on Turner projects.

Versatile's CraneView technology captures and analyzes thousands of data points collected throughout the workday via a proprietary crane hook mounted sensor array and provides Turner with actionable insights on jobsite performance through web-based dashboards. These insights support Turner in the planning and sequencing of construction activities, and positively impact scheduling and safety.

"On the construction site, cranes are the pacesetters - orchestrating and driving a tremendous amount of activity," said Jim Barrett, Turner Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer. "CraneView brings a science to this activity, enabling us to collect and analyze data on the flow and handling of materials, production rates, and crane utilization to make continuous improvements that drive productivity and shave weeks off schedules."

The multi-year agreement grants Turner preferred status, premium pricing, and guarantees access to sensor devices in the face of increasing industry demand. "We've seen proven value in the use of CraneView to inform continuous improvements that positively impact our day-to-day operations and we are eager to realize the benefits of wider scale adoption," said Kevin Stilwell, Vice President and Construction Executive. "Each project we deploy CraneView on builds off the last and the data we compile informs key considerations for future projects that streamline site logistics and construction sequencing, and aid in budgeting and scheduling."

Turner piloted CraneView in 2019 on the Manchester Pacific Gateway project in San Diego - a 17-story, 378,000 square foot facility with two tower cranes. CraneView provided critical insights that resulted in the early demobilization of a tower crane and 24 workdays saved in the overall project schedule. The system is active on Turner projects in Seattle, Portland, Iowa, and Philadelphia.

"Turner has long been a champion of innovation in the construction industry," said Meirav Oren, CEO and Co-Founder of Versatile. "As one of our earliest adopters, Turner's input has been instrumental to the development and early success of CraneView, and we're excited to extend this mutually beneficial partnership well into the future."

About Turner Construction Company

Turner is an international construction services company. Founded in 1902, Turner first made its mark on the industry pioneering the use of steel-reinforced concrete for general building, which enabled the company to deliver safer, stronger, and more efficient buildings to clients. The company continues to embrace emerging technologies and offers an increasingly diverse set of services. With an annual construction volume of US $15 billion, Turner is the largest builder in the United States, ranking first in the major market segments of the building construction field, including healthcare, education, sports, commercial, and green building. The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, one of the world's leading international construction service providers. For more information, please visit http://www.turnerconstruction.com.

About Versatile

Headquartered in Los Altos, CA, Versatile creates technology that gives construction professionals unmatched visibility into their production rates. By delivering the right data to the right people at the right time while naturally fitting existing processes, a fragmented industry becomes a controllable manufacturing process. The result? Increased productivity, predictability and safety with the insights needed to manage and bid future projects more competitively. For more information, please visit https://www.versatile.ai/.

