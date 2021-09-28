RFC Financial Planners Joins Carson Partners

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RFC Financial Planners, a full-service financial planning and wealth management firm based in Ann Arbor, Mich. has announced it's joining of Carson Partners, a partnership community of professional advisory firms dedicated to making the complex simple for investors across the United States. The 11-person RFC Financial Planners team, led by Michigan natives Michael Rautiola, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, and Adam Finch, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, has $300 million in assets under management.

"RFC Financial Planners has been engaged in Carson Coaching for several years and now, as a Carson Partner, it will be more empowered for continued growth," said Ron Carson, Carson Group founder and CEO. "Mike and Adam share Carson's value of a client-centered culture. Our collaboration provides them with an opportunity for more client interaction, as well as enhanced technology to continue to serve clients with best-of-breed financial planning and wealth management services. Our entire team is here to empower them to grow RFC Financial Planners for future generations."

Founded in 2002, RFC Financial Planners has clients across the U.S. with a significant number in the Ann Arbor area. It was named "Emerging Firm of the Year" by Carson Coaching in 2017.

"This partnership will allow our team to provide greater value to clients. Most immediately, our firm will have single-pane, streamlined technology and be able to directly manage our client's workplace retirement accounts. Additionally, we are looking forward to growing our offerings of multi-generational planning and values-based investment management," said RFC Co-Founder, Michael Rautiola. "As longtime Carson Coaching members, we have experienced invaluable support and guidance. We are confident our firm will experience tremendously increased efficiency and growth through this outstanding partnership."

"Becoming a Carson Partner helps our firm remain on the forefront to fully deliver on our motto of 'Organize. Simplify. Plan.' Aligning with a trusted partner like Carson will free our time to give more to our clients. It's why we got into this industry in the first place, to help and connect with people," said RFC Co-Founder Adam Finch.

RFC Financial Planners has grown its team over the years to accommodate client needs and looks forward to expanding its talent through the professional development of younger team members.

"We share the Carson passion of wanting to continually learn, improve and grow. We are excited about the future. Like us, they treat team members with the utmost care and think of clients first in all decisions," said Finch.

RFC Financial Planners remains independently owned, with Rautiola and Finch empowered to make all business and operational decisions.

Recognized year after year by Barron's as one of America's top wealth management firms, Carson Group is a four-time member of the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. Carson currently manages $18.4 billion in assets and serves more than 38,000 client families across the United States.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses, including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Neb., and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Carson Coaching Emerging Firm of the Year received by RFC Financial Planners 2017. Firm of the year award recognizes firms within their first 24 months of Carson Coaching membership that have demonstrated exceptional execution and implementation of core practice managed concepts. Additional criteria for award consideration includes asset growth, community involvement, and client experience. Receiving this award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be considered as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. Carson Coaching is formerly known as Peak Advisor Alliance.

