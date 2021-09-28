Invicro, DTi, and NIH Bring Imaging and Genomics Data Together with Advanced Analytics to Help Improve Therapies in Dementia

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicro LLC , a REALM IDx, Inc company, announces a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health's new intramural research effort, the Center for Alzheimer's and Related Dementias (CARD), through a data science contract with Data Tecnica International LLC (DTi), to offer a curated collection of harmonized brain imaging and genomics data that will help identify dementia and other neurodegenerative disorder risk factors to better stratify subjects and their disease progression.

"We are excited to collaborate with CARD on this significant effort," stated Dr. Jacob Hesterman, Founding Partner and Chief Technology Officer for Invicro. "This collaboration provides an outstanding opportunity to make the highest quality image analysis available to the broader scientific community and contribute to the mission of Open Science. Together, we form the multi-disciplinary team needed to deliver on the promise of rich, curated multi-omic data offered by large, complex data sets."

Invicro strives to enhance and accelerate personalized health through integrated diagnostics via multi-omic assay development, services, and analytics, which fully aligns with the mission of this collaboration. This partnership will provide clinicians with a better understanding of how the underlying genetic makeup and a patient's medical history could impact the prediction, treatment, and prevention of neurodegenerative disease that could be used for precision medicine approaches.

"Alzheimer's and Related Dementias are multi-system and remarkably complex. To better understand these disorders, we need to take a comprehensive, multi-modal approach, integrating and analyzing large datasets of multi-omics and imaging," stated Dr. Faraz Faghri, senior scientific data consultant and computer science lead at DTi working on contract with CARD. "This collaboration will bring together all the essential expertise needed to advance the neurodegenerative disorders research and enable the scientific community in an Open Science framework."

Part of the NIH intramural research program, CARD is primarily a collaboration between the NIH's National Institute on Aging and National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. CARD supports basic, translational, and clinical research on Alzheimer's disease and related dementias that will lead to the development of improved treatments and preventions for these diseases.

"CARD's goal is to further stimulate and accelerate Alzheimer's and related dementias research through its data-driven and collaborative approach that emphasizes robust, replicable findings and cooperative progress," said Dr. Andrew Singleton, director of CARD. "CARD scientists engage and collaborate with researchers in government, academia, and industry to create research resources and expand upon expertise to add broad value to the field. We work across scientific domains and disease boundaries to bridge basic, preclinical, and clinical research and accelerate translational research on these diseases."

Together, Invicro, DTi, and CARD aim to improve clinicians' ability to assign risk to patient populations as well as monitor and treat those patients and support early clinical trial enrollments. This effort could greatly enhance the assessment of the efficacy of potential therapies for neurodegenerative disorders as measured through changes in imaging and cognition. A greater understanding of these relationships better defines the spectrum of neurodegenerative diseases and their progression in individuals and patient groups.

"Invicro is delighted to be collaborating with the internationally renowned team of scientists at CARD to advance precision medicine initiatives for dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases. This will further strengthen our commitment to support intervention, prevention, and treatment in these debilitating diseases," stated Dr. Roger Gunn, Chief Scientific Officer, Neuroscience for Invicro, and Professor of Molecular NeuroImaging at Imperial College London.

About Invicro

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Today, Invicro's multi-disciplinary team provides solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies across all stages of the drug development pipeline (Phase 0-IV), all imaging modalities and all therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, and systemic and rare diseases. Invicro's quantitative biomarker services, advanced analytics and AI tools, and clinical operational services are backed by Invicro's industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®, as well as their pioneering IQ-Analytics Platform, which includes AmyloidIQ, TauIQ and DaTIQ.

Invicro is part of REALM IDx, Inc., a healthcare company that is pioneering the field of integrated diagnostics (IDx), a new frontier of advanced clinical science that brings together laboratory medicine, radiology, pathology, and sophisticated artificial intelligence to derive actionable insights that can lead to better medical solutions for patient care.

About DTi

Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, Data Tecnica International (DTi) was founded in 2017 to build better healthcare by accelerating innovation and maximizing the potential of scientific communities. DTi is a diverse team with integrative expertise from all the essential data science and technology areas to advance healthcare. DTi is a staunch advocate of open science, striving to make data and code easily accessible to the scientific community.

