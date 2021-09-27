Imbio Partners with MEDICAL-NOTE to Expand Image Analysis Tool Offering to Clinicians across Italy

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imbio, a medical imaging artificial intelligence (AI) provider for chronic lung and cardiothoracic diseases, and MEDICAL-NOTE, an applications and software company for surgical procedure management and multi-disciplinary team communication, announced they are partnering to expand access to Imbio AI technologies across Italy. The partnership will provide valuable quantitative imaging data to surgeons, pulmonologists, radiologists, and their patients directly through MEDICAL-NOTE applications.

Imbio technology delivers quantitative and personalized imaging analysis for patients suffering from both acute and chronic diseases. The fully automated technology transforms chest CT studies into rich visual maps of a patient's lungs with accompanying reports that provide detailed data on the type and extent of abnormalities found in the images. Imbio algorithms support multiple clinical initiatives such as lung cancer screening, smoking cessation, surgical planning and pulmonary embolism management programs, and can be used in clinical trials and academic research for numerous diseases.

"Imbio is excited to embark on this journey with MEDICAL-NOTE to not only expand our distribution, but also to integrate our algorithm outputs through their LUNG-NOTE application. Together we can help clinicians utilize the vast quantitative information obtained from patients' diagnostic chest images for lung pathologies to ultimately drive actionable decision-making for better patient care," said Dave Hannes, CEO at Imbio.

MEDICAL-NOTE simplifies daily tasks for surgeons, optimizes preoperative planning and minimizes complications through digital solutions. LUNG-NOTE will initially feature Imbio's Lung Density Analysis™ (LDA) and Lung Texture Analysis™ (LTA) allowing clinicians to quickly visualize a patient's lungs to support diagnosis and treatment decisions for a variety of patient conditions including COPD/emphysema and fibrotic disease.

"We are proud to announce this partnership with Imbio. Our mission to digitize the field of Medicine has always been clear to us. By integrating both Imbio's Lung Texture and Lung Density Analysis products, we are now moving MEDICAL-NOTE to the next level," said Stefano Palma, General Manager at MEDICAL-NOTE.

Teams from both companies will be exhibiting and presenting at the 37th Italian Society of Thoracic Surgery (SICT) National Congress in L'Aquila, Italy from September 30th through October 2nd.

About MEDICAL-NOTE

MEDICAL-NOTE is an innovative startup that operates in digital health and focuses on the development of software, mobile applications, and hardware for Medicine. MEDICAL-NOTE is born to stay close to surgeons when they have to make important choices, especially when it comes to managing, analyzing, and sharing clinical information. Thanks to its digital solutions, MEDICAL-NOTE is disrupting the way surgeons access and use patient's information before, during, and after surgery. For more information, please visit www.medical-note.com.

About Imbio

Imbio is a leader in fully-automated AI image analysis for acute and chronic pulmonary and cardiothoracic conditions. Imbio's solutions transform the way patients are discovered, diagnosed and treated, enabling physician productivity and more personalized care for patients. Imbio's solutions are fully automated, regulatory cleared and available through our global partners. For more information, please visit www.imbio.com .

