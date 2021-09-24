Think Research Announces Change of Auditor to Ernst & Young LLP

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV:THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Ernst & Young LLP (the "Successor Auditor") effective September 14, 2021 (the "Effective Date").

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company, each effective as of the Effective Date.

Think Chief Financial Officer Jae Cornelssen said "Due to our rapid growth and expansion, the Company has transitioned to a bigger and more international accounting firm in Ernst & Young LLP. We would like to thank MNP LLP for their services and contributions to Think."

There were no modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the audits of the Company's fiscal period ended December 31, 2020 and the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. There have been no further audits of financial statements subsequent to the Company's fiscal period ended December 31, 2020 and ending on or prior to the Effective Date. There have been no reportable events, as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company and will be filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

