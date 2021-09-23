It's A 10 Haircare Announces Justine Skye as the Face of Their Textured Hair Collection, Coily Miracle

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10 Haircare, the brand best known for their award-winning shampoos, conditioners, masks and leave-ins, is proud to announce the talented singer, Justine Skye as the face of their NEW Coily Miracle Collection. Skye joins the brand as they promote the collection, geared towards textured hair types.

As fans of Justine's powerful music and effervescent style, and learning she too was a fan of It's A 10's existing line up, the brand decided it was the perfect time to join forces with the songstress for their most recent collection and its corresponding campaign. This massive partnership marks the first-ever celebrity-driven campaign for one of the largest, household name, haircare brands.

To promote the Coily Miracle collection, which will be retailed in all U.S-based Sally and ULTA Beauty stores, Justine's image will be displayed in all in-store locations. Additionally, she will be taking to her TikTok and Instagram channels to show followers, how she incorporates these products into her daily routine and beyond.

"We're thrilled to have Justine on as our first-ever celebrity brand ambassador – it's a natural fit" said CEO & Founder Carolyn Aronson. "She truly embodies what It's A 10 Haircare is all about – she is young, fun, and energetic, and her passion for the brand is truly the cherry on top. As a Latina and a naturally curly-girl myself, it was important for me to find somebody who represented this collection and the consumer who we made this product line up especially for."

"I am so excited for the opportunity to work with It's A 10 Haircare to launch their new Coily Miracle collection. I had always been a fan of their products, and loved that the company is run by such a powerful female business mogul like Carolyn Aronson," said Skye of the partnership. "When Carolyn shared that she was launching a collection specifically targeted towards my hair type, that was a wrap – I had to get involved. It was just the perfect fit."

Skye continued, "Between the Coily Miracle Leave-In, down to their Curl Cream and everything in between, each product in the collection nourishes my hair, which has been needed now more than ever, especially after all the tough love it's been getting during my video shoots to promote my new album, Space & Time."

The collection, geared towards textured hair types, includes a roster of a specially-formulated Leave-In Product, as well as a Hair Mask, Curl Cream, Gelled Oil and Hydrating Shampoo. You can learn more about the product and the partnership with Justine Skye by visiting @itsa10haircare on Instagram.

About It's a 10 Haircare:

It's a 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-a-10-haircare-announces-justine-skye-as-the-face-of-their-textured-hair-collection-coily-miracle-301384044.html

SOURCE It's A 10 Haircare