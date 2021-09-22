SIMPAC Announces $16M Order for One of the Largest Fully Automated Press Systems in the USA

TROY, Mich., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMPAC America, the North American subsidiary of South Korea's leading press manufacturer, SIMPAC Inc., and Martinrea International Inc., a diversified, global automotive supplier, have announced a recent purchase order that will result in one of the largest press systems to be used by a Tier-One supplier within the United States of America.

The purchase order includes two fully automated press systems: one 1,600 and one 3,000 metric ton press – for which the 3,000T has a 300" bed size, making it a "one-of-a-kind" for US manufacturing standards. Both press systems will be used for the production of Martinrea's value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems at their plant in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

"SIMPAC is very grateful to our friends at Martinrea International, and we are proud to be selected as the Tier-One's press manufacturer of choice for this grand project," says YH Kim, President of North American Operations at SIMPAC America. "Our relationship with Martinrea has always been a priority along with providing operational excellence to the automotive market. This order allows us to continue catering to both priorities."

The new presses will be manufactured 100 percent in-house at SIMPAC's South Korean headquarters from start to finish, a unique production process that sets the press manufacturer apart from many of its competitors – allowing SIMPAC to provide unbeatable delivery times and cost-effective solutions. Both press systems are estimated for delivery in Q2 2022.

The order is not only historic for United States' manufacturing but also for SIMPAC America as it is the single largest order ever to be recorded for the subsidiary's North American operations. The press manufacturer has upheld a strong relationship with Martinrea for many years. The depth of this relationship was exemplified during last year's exclusive video production with MetalForming Magazine: "The Four Keys to Success as a Tier 1 Automotive Supplier."

"At SIMPAC, we work tirelessly to ensure our customers meet their production goals because it's not just 'work' for us – it's our brand promise that customers will explore the difference with SIMPAC," explains Stephan Robertson, General Manager/VP of Sales & Operations at SIMPAC America. "The difference between SIMPAC and other competitive press manufacturers is that a P.O. is not the end of the road for us. It's the beginning of a long journey with that customer. That is what a true partnership is all about. Getting the order, yes, but fulfilling your brand's promise and always making yourself available to the customer with quick and reliable service and support."

SIMPAC America announced the possibility that this specific order with Martinrea could very well include the first-ever use of its new extended reality, XR, tool created together with Elm Park Labs, Inc. for a completely remote, virtual buy-off process and immersive part identification and services experience. The inclusion of this new technology would be an industry-wide first as both press manufacturer and Tier-One supplier fully submerge their operations into the ever-evolving Industry and Digitalization 4.0 era to set a new benchmark for "on-time" production.

Founded in 1973, SIMPAC holds 70% of the market share in its home market of South Korea. Since 2004, over 10 sales and service branches were established in Asia, Europe, the United States and Mexico – marking the company's footprint as a global leader of metal forming technology.

SIMPAC ensures time and cost-efficient production of high-quality, sophisticated products with its extensive production capabilities and state-of-the-art machine park. Competitive advantages of SIMPAC's press systems, manufactured exclusively at the company's South Korean plants, include continuous improvements derived from insights of global markets and value-added manufacturing concepts pertaining to SIMPAC Group.

SIMPAC America is the North American subsidiary of South Korea's leading press manufacturer, SIMPAC, Inc. The company's product portfolio comprises mechanical, servo, and hydraulic presses along with tandem lines and automation solutions. Customers are acquired from various branches of the metal forming industry (i.e., automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, home appliances and household goods, furniture and electronics industries, and the military & aerospace industry).

