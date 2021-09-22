Hudl and WeCOACH Partner to Host Third-Annual BreakThrough Summit Celebrating Women in Sports

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudl , a leading sports performance analysis company, and WeCOACH , the premier membership organization dedicated to the retention and advancement of women coaches, announced they will be hosting the third-annual BreakThrough Summit. The Summit, designed to develop, inspire and celebrate women in sports, will stream live on Tuesday Dec. 14 from 12pm to 5pm ET. Registration for the interactive event is free of charge for all participants.

Following a revolutionary year for women in sports, the BreakThrough Summit will continue to drive awareness and elevate discussions on key issues such as gender equity, sponsorship and media representation, name, image and likeness (NIL), women breaking through in male prevalent sports and the significance of the upcoming 50th anniversary of Title IX.

This year's event will be headlined by San Antonio Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon , former USWNT Captain Julie Foudy , former United States Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice and Tara VanDerveer , Setsuko Ishiyama Director of Women's Basketball at Stanford University & All-Time Winningest Coach in NCAA Women's Basketball History. ESPN Basketball Analyst LaChina Robinson is returning as event emcee. Other notable speakers include:

Sam Rapoport , Senior Director of Diversity & Inclusion at the NFL

, Senior Director of Diversity & Inclusion at the NFL Angela Ruggiero , 4-time U.S. Hockey Olympian & Co-Founder of The Sports Innovation Lab

, 4-time U.S. Hockey Olympian & Co-Founder of The Sports Innovation Lab Violet Palmer , First Woman NBA Referee, & Coordinator of Women's Basketball Officials for the Pac-12, Western Athletic Conference, West Coast Conference & Big Sky

Hudl CEO David Graff said, "Over the past two years we've had the privilege of partnering with WeCOACH to advance women on the field, on the sidelines, in the broadcast booth and in front offices. The event has elevated frank discussions about the challenges women continue to face and has emboldened our belief that strong women leaders directly inspire athletes to be the best versions of themselves. We're so excited to host this free event, which underscores our commitment to opening the power of sports to everyone, regardless of race, gender or socioeconomic status."

"In a year when we've seen women excel, year three of BreakThrough Summit will again raise the bar by celebrating the successes and continuing to drive progress for women across sports and levels. Women have proven themselves as competent leaders in coaching, front offices, and industry roles," said WeCOACH CEO Megan Kahn. "Our partnership with Hudl is uniquely significant in allowing women everywhere to be inspired by and benefit from these trailblazing women and their candid discussions."

The Summit will feature new and improved live chat functionality allowing attendees to engage, interact and share ideas, and for the first time, there will be breakout sessions featuring several expert speakers on relevant topics.

The agenda for the event includes the following panel discussions representing diverse perspectives and experiences:

SHEro's: Blazing a Trail for Other Women

Thriving as a Woman in High School Athletics

NIL Leaders & Lessons Learned: How Women's Sports Are Pushing Athlete Marketing into a New Era

Free registration for this year's BreakThrough Summit is now open. For the complete agenda of sessions, slate of speakers and to register, visit breakthroughsummit.live .

About Hudl

Hudl is a leading performance analysis company revolutionizing the way coaches and athletes prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. Founded in 2006 in Lincoln, Nebraska, Hudl offers a complete suite of products that empower more than 160,000 global sports teams at every level—from grassroots to professional organizations—to gather insights with video and data. Hudl's products and services include online tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics, professional services and more.

About WeCOACH

Founded in 2011, WeCOACH has become the premier membership organization committed to recruiting, advancing, and retaining women coaches across all sports and levels. Previously known as the Alliance of Women Coaches, the organization reinvigorated its brand in August 2018. By providing a supportive and unified network, educational programs and resources, and access to in-person and digital resources, WeCOACH is changing the landscape for women coaches. Visit wecoachsports.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Eddie De Sciora

(516) 458-3783

edesciora@stantonprm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hudl-and-wecoach-partner-to-host-third-annual-breakthrough-summit-celebrating-women-in-sports-301383187.html

SOURCE Hudl