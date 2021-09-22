CAA and Mirvish Productions renew partnership to include renaming one of Toronto's flagship theatres

The multi-faceted partnership solidifies CAA as a key partner that will help bring live theatre back

to Toronto at a critical time.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) and Mirvish Productions are proud to announce the signing of a new 10-year partnership agreement that includes naming rights to the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre formerly known as the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

"Today's announcement reinforces CAA's commitment to live theatre in Toronto and brings the best theatre productions from all over the world, to over 56 million CAA and AAA members across North America," says Jay Woo, President & CEO, CAA Club Group. "We are excited to be a part of the return of theatre in the city of Toronto."

Mirvish Productions is delighted to join forces once again with CAA whose members have a shared passion for theatre. It will also help garner new audiences through a diverse offering of world class productions.

"My father would have been extremely honoured and delighted to share the spotlight on the new CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre with a company that embodies and shares his core principles of trust, honesty and good value," says David Mirvish.

"The partnership brings together one of Canada's largest membership associations and the country's leading theatrical organization and solidifies CAA as a key partner. The 10-year commitment will also continue to weave CAA into the cultural fabric of Canada's largest city and give its members access to some of the best live theatre in the country," says Rhonda English, chief marketing officer, CAA Club Group.

The CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre will officially open to the public with the Canadian premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in May 2022. This will be the largest production of a play in Canadian theatre history. It is appropriate that it launches this newest chapter in the venue's 101-year history.

The agreement also includes existing naming rights to the CAA Theatre, branded CAA Lounges at the Princess of Wales Theatre and Royal Alexandra Theatre and exclusive rewards and deals on Canada's best live theatre.

The partnership agreement was developed in collaboration between CAA SCO and Brands Amplified Inc, the exclusive partnership sales agency for Mirvish Productions.

About CAA South Central Ontario

For over a hundred years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. CAA South Central Ontario, is one of eight auto clubs across Canada, providing roadside assistance, travel, insurance services and Member savings for over 2.2 million Members.

About Mirvish Productions

Mirvish Productions is Canada's largest theatre company. The company owns and operates four major downtown Toronto theatres. It produces and presents over 20 plays and musicals annually and has a yearly audience of 2 million. It employs thousands of artists and skilled artisans, and its activities generate a financial impact in the hundreds of millions into Canada's economy.

