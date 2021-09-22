EzFill Retains KCSA Strategic Communications

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) ("EzFill" or the "Company"), the first publicly traded on-demand mobile fuel company, announced today that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications, a leading integrated communications firm, as its agency of record (AOR).

As AOR, KCSA is tasked with implementing a communications program aimed at educating investors, fleet owners, and consumers about EzFill's value proposition as the largest app-based mobile fuel delivery provider in South Florida, and the only company to offer subscription-based, on-demand fuel delivery service to customers in three vertical segments: consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, construction, and agriculture. EzFill recently completed its Initial Public Offering and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "EZFL" on September 15, 2021.

"As consumers increasingly shift their daily purchases from brick-and-mortar to on-demand buying, the market is primed to gravitate towards mobile fuel delivery, as evidenced by the rapid growth EzFill has experienced over the past few years," said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. "Working closely with the team from KCSA, we look forward to executing an aggressive communications program that raises EzFill's profile with the investment community as well as with targeted customers in Florida and nationally, highlighting the Company's position as an emerging leader in the fast-growing on-demand mobile fuel industry."

"EzFill is a leader in providing businesses and consumers with the convenience, safety and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling brought directly to their door," said Jeffrey Goldberger, Managing Partner and Principal of KCSA Strategic Communications. "As the $500 billion mobile fuel delivery industry continues to grow, KCSA is excited to shine the spotlight on EzFill's unique app-based mobile fuel delivery services."

About EzFill

EzFill is a leading participant in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit https://getyourezfill.com .

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .

