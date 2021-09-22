 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Register for Hexagon's Capital Markets Day

PRNewswire  
September 22, 2021 2:15am   Comments
Share:

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon will host a Capital Markets Day on 30 September 2021. During the event, President and CEO Ola Rollén will, together with members of Group Management, present their views on current market trends, growth opportunities and key strategic focus areas.

The event will be held virtually from 13:00 CET and will run until approx. 18:00 CET. The full agenda will be available closer to the event.

During the live event you will have the opportunity to submit questions for the presenters.

The presentations will also be available on demand after the event.

Please register via the link below.

Register

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, cmd@hexagon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/register-for-hexagon-s-capital-markets-day,c3419088

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/register-for-hexagons-capital-markets-day-301382350.html

SOURCE Hexagon

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com