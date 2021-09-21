Credo Selects Teledyne LeCroy's SierraNet M648 for 400GbE Auto-Negotiation and Link Training Validation

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in High Speed Ethernet test and measurement solutions, is pleased to announce that Credo has selected Teledyne LeCroy's SierraNet M648 Network and Fabric test platform for testing their designs and validating their evolving Digital Signal Processing (DSP) devices for 50Gb to 400Gb Ethernet, ensuring rapid development and deployment of their next generation solutions.

As Ethernet data rates rapidly increase and new signaling schemes like PAM4 are adopted, it is critical to ensure next generation network components are interoperable and maintain reliable connections. The SierraNet M648 test platform is the leading comprehensive analysis platform for independent and unobtrusive high-speed Ethernet testing at all layers of communication. Credo's wide range of solutions, including networking equipment line cards and optical modules, require rapid development and deployment of Ethernet specification compliant and highly interoperable interconnect solutions. Credo chose the SierraNet M648 specifically for designing and validating their evolving Ethernet DSP devices for 50GbE to 400GbE in part, because the SierraNet M648 test platform provides:

Full NRZ or PAM4 deep buffer line-rate capture for 10/25/50Gbps Ethernet traffic

Detailed Speed Negotiation and Transmitter Training analysis

Complete Forward Error Correction (FEC) observation

Comprehensive multi-state impairment capabilities for error recovery and validation testing

"Our evaluation of SierraNet platform was highly successful. We immediately saw the value in accelerating our product development," said Phil Sun, Vice President of Architecture at Credo. "Testing with Teledyne LeCroy will help ensure first time right solutions and overall customer satisfaction."

About Credo

Credo is a leading provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing markets. Credo's solutions deliver the bandwidth, scalability, and end-to-end signal integrity for next-generation platforms requiring 25G, 50G, and 100G signal lane-rate connectivity for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

