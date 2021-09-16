Digicel Taps Sandvine for Multimillion-Dollar Application and Network Intelligence Expansion to Accelerate Digital Services

WATERLOO, ON., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvine, a leading provider of cloud-based application and network intelligence solutions, announced that it has been awarded a multimillion-dollar order from Digicel, which last year relaunched as a fully Digital Operator providing personalized digital experiences with suites of applications for on-the-go sports, music, news, local radio, podcasts, and messaging.

Sandvine's Application and Network Intelligence portfolio is helping Digicel deliver the best application experiences

The move to Sandvine's Active Network Intelligence (ANI) Portal and Analytics use cases is a natural next step for Digicel, which for the last eight years has delighted customers with innovative plans and fast delivery of content using Sandvine's Revenue Generation and Network Optimization use cases. This expansion will further Digicel's longstanding commitment to delivering 'the best value, the best service, and the best network possible' across 32 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific.

Krishna Phillipps, Group CTO, Digicel said: "Sandvine's analytics capabilities increase our ability to create innovative plans for our customers and deliver the best application experience possible. Applications in consumer and enterprise settings will become more complex and dynamic, making high-quality application experiences a must for improving customer experience."

Lyn Cantor, CEO, Sandvine, said: "Digicel is one of the most nimble operator groups Sandvine has worked with. Their unparalleled ability to quickly launch new usage-based plans and leverage advanced analytics to deliver high-quality application experiences is helping them accelerate digital service growth."

The combination of 5G, Cloud, Automation and Machine Learning technologies is driving the advanced capabilities of Sandvine's ANI Portal to analyze, optimize, and monetize applications based on real-time data. These capabilities are helping innovative operators like Digicel set a foundation to meet the latency, speed and reliability that will be required for future 5G applications and network slices.

ABOUT SANDVINE

Sandvine's cloud-based Application and Network Intelligence portfolio helps customers deliver high quality, optimized experiences to consumers and enterprises. Customers use our solutions to analyze, optimize, and monetize application experiences using contextual machine learning-based insights and real-time actions. Market-leading classification of more than 95% of traffic across mobile and fixed networks by user, application, device, and location creates uniquely rich, real-time data that significantly enhances interactions between users and applications and drives revenues. For more visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

ABOUT DIGICEL GROUP

As a Digital Operator, Digicel is in the business of delivering powerful digital experiences 1440 minutes of each day to customers – that's every minute, all day, every day.

Through its world-class LTE and fibre networks, together with its suite of 8 apps spanning sports (SportsMax), music (D'Music), news (Loop), local radio and podcasts (GoLoud), TV streaming (PlayGo), enhanced messaging and marketplaces (BiP), cloud storage (Billo) and self-care (MyDigicel app), Digicel is the only operator in its markets that can deliver that.

Serving consumer and business customers in 32 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Pacific, its investments of over US$7 billion and a commitment to its communities through its Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad & Tobago have contributed to positive outcomes for over 3 million people to date.

With its Better Together brand, Digicel is making a promise of simply more to customers and communities and its 7,000 employees worldwide work together to make that a powerful reality day in, day out.

Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more.

