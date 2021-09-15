Continental Mapping Consultants Awarded GSA FEDSIM ASTRO Prime Contract

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC (Continental Mapping) was recently awarded a contract through the General Services Administration (GSA) FEDSIM ASTRO contract vehicle. ASTRO is a multi-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle for robotics and unmanned systems with an estimated value of $100 billion. The award was distributed to a number of federal contractors across 10 vendor pools. Continental Mapping was selected as one of the awardees for the Data Operations Pool.

"Continental Mapping has proudly served the DoD community for nearly 20 years, supporting all arms of the agency in data collection, 3D mapping and visualization, cartographic production and development, real-time data analytics, data dissemination, asset management, facility security, and more. We look forward to the GSA FEDSIM ASTRO Contract as another way for our team to support our client's mission and the country they defend." - David Hart, Chief Executive Officer, Continental Mapping

About the ASTRO Contract Vehicle

ASTRO is designed to meet Department of Defense (DoD) Combatant Command mission requirements related to manned, unmanned, and optionally manned systems, robotics and platforms. It has a 10-year period of performance (PoP) with a 5-year base and 5-year option. The contract vehicle supports all contract types including firm fixed price (FFP), cost-reimbursement, incentive, time and materials (T&M), and labor-hour.

Users access the contract vehicle by hiring FEDSIM to conduct their procurement through GSA Assisted Acquisition Services. Sponsors of the contract include JSOC SOCOM and Remote Sensing Center, NCR.

Data Operations Pool in ASTRO – Eligible Services

Within the Data Operations Pool, eligible services can be procured include, but are not limited to:



3D Terrain and Structure Mapping

Aerial Surveying

Asset Tracking and Verification

Data Analysis and Visualization

Security, Emergency Preparedness, and Assessments

Geospatial Intelligence

Image, Video, and Audio Capture and Analysis

Inspections of Infrastructure and Pavement

Mapping and Surveying

Natural Disaster Response

About Continental Mapping

Continental Mapping, GISinc, and TSG Solutions have merged to become the largest pure-play geospatial services and solutions firm in North America. Together they solve where, when, and what questions, geospatially. As an Esri Platinum Business Partner and Cityworks Platinum Partner, they deliver the data, applications, and enterprise systems that provide a decisive advantage. From safety and security to infrastructure and engineering, and anywhere in between, they bring over 30 years of experience guiding clients to achieve their mission by understanding their challenges, providing right fit solutions, while being their trusted partner along the way. Learn more at http://www.continentalmapping.com and http://www.gisinc.com.

Media Contact

Paul Braun, Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC, +1 8888153327, pbraun@continentalmapping.com

SOURCE Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC