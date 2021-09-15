Jarislowsky Fraser and HarbourVest Partners Announce Strategic Relationship

Strategic relationship will provide Jarislowsky Fraser's eligible Canadian clients with access to private markets

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited ("Jarislowsky Fraser"), one of Canada's leading institutional and private wealth investment managers, and HarbourVest Partners ("HarbourVest"), an independent, global private markets investment specialist, today announced an exclusive strategic relationship, providing Jarislowsky Fraser's eligible Canadian clients with access to a new private equity investment solution.

Jarislowsky Fraser is pleased to announce that it will begin offering access to a private equity global strategy to its eligible institutional and ultra-high-net-worth ("UHNW") investors in Canada.

"In today's market environment, private assets have a growing relevance in core portfolio allocations. We are delighted to partner with HarbourVest – a firm that shares Jarislowsky Fraser's longstanding philosophy for quality and investment stewardship – to offer a turnkey annual private equity solution for our eligible clients," said Maxime Ménard, Jarislowsky Fraser's President and CEO. "This private equity solution offers institutional investors and UHNW individuals focused on multi-generational wealth preservation an innovative product for this lower rate environment and adds to the wide range of investment solutions for our clients."

"Jarislowsky Fraser is a highly respected asset manager, committed to providing their clients with access to private market investments," said John Toomey, Managing Director, HarbourVest Partners. "This partnership combines HarbourVest's private markets expertise and global platform with a firm focused on providing solutions to meet their clients' investment objectives. Our longstanding philosophy of placing clients at the center of what we do and commitment to quality and investment stewardship aligns well with Jarislowsky Fraser, and we look forward to working with their team to expand access to private equity amongst their eligible clients."

Jarislowsky Fraser and HarbourVest share the belief that responsible investing is integral in seeking long-term returns for their clients, and a philosophy that incorporates environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into the investment process, a top priority for Canadian investors.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which any offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of such securities under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited

Founded in 1955 as a research boutique, Jarislowsky Fraser today manages the portfolios of pension funds, foundations and endowments, Indigenous organizations, corporations and individuals in Canada, and internationally — representing more than C$60.7 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021. Its investment philosophy is built on a foundation of time-tested conservative principles and more than 60 years of fundamental research. Jarislowsky Fraser's history and culture are rooted in investment stewardship, which is expressed through an adherence to quality investing, a long-term investment horizon and the advancement of good governance and sustainable investing.

About HarbourVest

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets investment specialist with over 35 years of experience and more than US$80.8 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021. The Firm's powerful global platform offers clients investment opportunities in private equity, private credit and real assets through primary fund investments, secondary investments, and direct co-investments, in commingled funds or separately managed accounts. HarbourVest has more than 700 employees, including more than 150 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This global team has committed more than US$46 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over US$29 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over US$21 billion directly in operating companies. Partnering with HarbourVest, clients have access to customized solutions, longstanding relationships, and actionable insights.

