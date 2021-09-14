Novocardia™ Enters Into Partnership with MedAxiom™

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novocardia, a value-based cardiovascular disease care delivery platform, and MedAxiom, the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions, today announced the formation of a strategic industry partnership. The partnership pairs MedAxiom's proprietary tools, smart data, and strategies with Novocardia's strengths in providing management services to clinicians and their practices in the common mission of improving the clinical, business, and financial performance of organizations delivering cardiovascular disease care.

"Novocardia and MedAxiom share a dedication to helping cardiologists navigate the ever-changing health care landscape."

Both companies are committed to helping organizations which provide cardiovascular disease care make the transition from fee-for-service to fee-for-value care models and to assisting such organizations in improving clinical outcomes and patient experience while controlling costs.

"Novocardia and MedAxiom share a dedication to helping cardiologists and their practices navigate the ever-changing health care landscape while increasing access to physician-led, patient-centered cardiovascular care," said Joe Sasson, PhD, MedAxiom's Executive Vice President of Ventures. "We're thrilled to partner with the Novocardia team and look forward to the expertise they will bring to the MedAxiom community."

Founded in 2020 by two cardiologists – Dan Blumenthal, MD, MBA, and Julius Torelli, MD, FACC – Novocardia assists cardiologists in preparing for challenges now and in the future. Over the last decade, cardiologists have experienced substantial changes in employment and reimbursement models and have been asked to shoulder increased reporting requirements.

"Our partnership with MedAxiom will enable Novocardia to further refine our unique position in helping cardiovascular disease clinicians and their practices navigate changes in the health care industry," said Dr. Blumenthal, Chief Executive Officer of Novocardia. "As transformation continues to accelerate, we can provide clinicians with the expertise and resources to best traverse changes in the reimbursement landscape and to succeed under payment and delivery models which emphasize value over volume."

ABOUT NOVOCARDIA™

Founded in 2020, Novocardia is on a mission to transform how cardiovascular disease care is delivered in the United States and help patients with heart and vascular disease live longer, healthier, and more satisfying lives. Novocardia is committed to putting cardiologists, and their patients, at the center of care by investing in partner practices, deploying purpose-built data and analytics tools to improve patient outcomes, and enabling partners to transition more successfully to value-based care. To learn more about Novocardia, please visit www.novocardiahealth.com.

ABOUT MEDAXIOM™

MedAxiom, an ACC Company, is the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of 425+ cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and coders, and 35+ industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data, and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience, and improved clinician experience. For additional information, visit MedAxiom.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novocardia-enters-into-partnership-with-medaxiom-301376380.html

SOURCE Novocardia