NOAA Selects Alpha Omega Integration to Assist with FISMA Compliance and Information Security

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration has been selected by NOAA's Office of the Assistant Chief Information Officer (ACIO) IT Security Services Branch (ITSSB) to provide a variety of services including IT security policies and procedures, system security plans and training, cloud security, IT security controls, compliance, and program management. The upgraded security and compliance will improve program efficiency and effectiveness and help NOAA continue to predict changes in climate, weather, oceans and coasts and share that knowledge and information with others.

"These upgrades will help NOAA better accomplish their crucial mission" Gautam Ijoor President and CEO

"We are thrilled to once again help such a critical agency improve their capabilities and protect their IT infrastructure," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President & CEO. "These upgrades will allow NOAA to better accomplish their mission of gathering weather related data and sharing this information with others. It is truly an honor to be able to assist them."

The ACIO provides all enterprise IT security services including continuous monitoring of FISMA systems, assessment, accreditations, IT security technical implementations, security incident response, and Information System Security Officer (ISSO) support. Alpha Omega will provide all personnel, supervision and other items necessary to perform the FISMA and ISSO support services required.

"We are very excited to continue our relationship with NOAA," said Sridhar Rajagopalan Vice President, Client Services. "Alpha Omega has made understanding our customer's mission a priority, and we have built a great team to help ensure their success."

Alpha Omega Integration is an 8(a) SB created in 2014 that provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers in the commercial and public sectors. At Alpha Omega, we are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our CMMI-DEV ML 5 appraisal, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. Our clients include HHS, DoD, USDA, Department of Homeland Security, HUD, Department of State, NASA, Department of Commerce to include NOAA and Census Bureau, and the Small Business Administration. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

