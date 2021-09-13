Edward Waters University Accelerates Digital Transformation through New Partnership with Ellucian

RESTON, Va. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Edward Waters University has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A longtime Ellucian customer and one of the nation's 101 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Edward Waters University joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide in the cloud with Ellucian.

Edward Waters University will leverage Ellucian Colleague SaaS, a comprehensive and cloud-based ERP, to optimize processes, empower faculty and staff with greater access to data, and support student success with a better user experience. With the institution's highest overall enrollment in nearly twenty years, automated processes will provide greater efficiency to support Edward Waters University's continued growth.

"We are excited about continuing our relationship with the Ellucian family and providing the Colleague SaaS program to our campus community. The services offered will allow us to implement best practices, enhance overall productivity, and increase institutional efficiencies. Edward Waters University continues to seek creative ways to meet the needs of today's students, instructors, and professionals and systems such as Colleague SaaS will support us in our efforts to evolve how we perform and excel," said Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., President and CEO.

"With Colleague SaaS, Edward Waters University will accelerate its digital transformation, freeing up internal resources to focus on initiatives that help students reach their full potential," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Ellucian's cloud-based solutions will integrate data across systems for informed decision-making and ensure a better user experience for students, faculty and staff. We're pleased to support university leaders as they emerge as a model for others, championing academic excellence with modern technology platforms."

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Edward Waters University

Edward Waters University (EWU), accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and member of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), is a private, historically black, urban college which offers a liberal arts education with a strong emphasis on the Christian principles of high moral and spiritual values. EWU was established in 1866 and is an African Methodist Episcopal Church-related institution of learning. It is the first private institution of higher education in the State of Florida.

