 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NASA Awards Contract for Software Licenses, Maintenance, Support

PRNewswire  
September 10, 2021 5:31pm   Comments
Share:

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded Panamerica Computers of Luray, Virginia, an ordering vehicle to provide Box platform licenses, maintenance, and support services when the agency requires.

The firm-fixed-price Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurements (SEWP) Catalog began Sept. 1 with a three-year ordering period and a maximum total value of approximately $8.5 million.

The contract will be administered at the NASA Shared Services Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The NSSC performs select business activities for all NASA centers and several other federal agencies.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-contract-for-software-licenses-maintenance-support-301373645.html

SOURCE NASA

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com