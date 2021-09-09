The Landfill Group and LS Power Announce State-of-the-Art Renewable Natural Gas Project in Greenville County, South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Landfill Group and LS Power today announced that Enerdyne Power Systems ("Enerdyne"), a Landfill Group company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has begun construction on a state-of-the-art renewable natural gas ("RNG") project at the Twin Chimneys Landfill site in Honea Path, South Carolina. The Twin Chimneys Power Producers ("TCPP") project is expected to achieve commercial operations by the fourth quarter in 2022.

Landfill gas, a natural byproduct of the decomposition process of waste, will be collected at the Twin Chimneys Landfill and converted into RNG. The processed landfill gas will then be injected into the local natural gas system owned and operated by the Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works ("Greenwood CPW").

According to the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA"), the environmental benefits associated with this project are equivalent to reducing CO2 emissions by more than 28 million gallons of gasoline, commensurate to approximately 95,000 cars each year. The partnership between TCPP and Greenwood CPW allows for the landfill gas to be converted from an environmental hazard into a community resource.

Once operational, TCPP is expected to initially produce approximately 1,200 MMBTU of RNG per day, and will grow over time to produce approximately 3,000 MMBTU per day. All development, construction and operations activities will be managed internally by other Landfill Group companies.

Mike Fenton, Director of Project Delivery for the Landfill Group, said all permits have been received, key equipment is being ordered and construction activities are commencing. "We are extremely excited about this project and its potential as a source of clean, renewable energy. We have a great team that will be able to build a system that can scale and provide a level of reliability unmatched in the industry," Fenton said. The TCPP project also includes an investment of more than a million dollars in 2021 alone to improve existing landfill gas control and collection infrastructure.

The TCPP project will be Enerdyne's second renewable energy project in Greenville County and follows the success of the Enoree Landfill project, which has been operating since 2008. That project, which won the EPA's 2008 Power Project of the Year award, utilizes landfill gas to fuel a generator, creating renewable electricity that serves customers of the local electric utility.

RNG Project Supported by Local Governments and Other Partners

This project has the support of numerous officials and partners from Greenville County, Greenwood CPW, City of Greenville and U.S. Gain.

"We would like to thank the leadership at Greenville County, the City of Greenville and Greenwood CPW for their collaborative efforts on this project, which we know will have a tremendous positive impact on the community, both environmentally and economically," said William Brinker, Managing Director of the Landfill Group.

Jeff Meredith, General Manager of Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, said, "We are excited to be a part of this first in the state project for a local gas company to receive processed landfill gas directly into its system for distribution to customers. This project has truly been a collaborative effort between Greenville County, TCPP and Greenwood CPW to make a positive impact on the environment and provide value to the customers we serve."

Michael Frixen, Sustainability Coordinator for the City of Greenville, said, "We are thrilled about the upgrades that will convert landfill gas into renewable natural gas." He said much of Greenville's solid waste and yard waste are sent to Twin Chimneys Landfill. "This project represents a major economic investment in Greenville County that will result in a significant reduction in CO2 emissions," said Frixen, noting that Greenville is currently developing a new sustainability plan that will identify strategies to reduce the city's carbon emissions and overall environmental footprint.

Greenville County Solid Waste Division Chief Marcia Papin said, "The solid waste division has always been a leader in innovative projects and this is just the latest example of our commitment to protecting and preserving our environment."

The TCPP project aligns perfectly with Greenville County's mission to provide customers with quality public services through innovative technology while meeting future challenges, protecting the environment and conserving county resources.

U.S. Gain, a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuels and renewable thermal energy for the transportation and energy markets, will manage all registration and ongoing reporting activities to maximize credit generation and compliance with clean fuel programs set forth by the EPA, the California Air Resources Board ("CARB") and the Oregon Department of Quality ("DEQ").

"We're honored to collaborate with Enerdyne on the Twin Chimneys project," said Mike Koel, President of U.S. Gain. "Our tenure in the RNG market, ability to offer price assurance through long-term fixed price, and direct connection to the transportation market mitigates risk and maximizes project returns for all."

The Landfill Group – LS Power Partnership

The Landfill Group works in partnership with LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sectors, to jointly develop landfill gas-to-renewable natural gas projects throughout the U.S.

"LS Power congratulates Greenville County, the Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, the City of Greenville and the Landfill Group team for advancing this project that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions while supporting economic growth," said Peter Anderson, Vice President of Private Equity at LS Power. "With our investments in the Landfill Group and our other portfolio companies, LS Power is accelerating renewable energy use and decarbonization efforts through the deployment and commercialization of clean energy technologies," Anderson said.

About Enerdyne Power Systems and the Landfill Group

Enerdyne is a family-owned company founded in 1991 and is solely focused on the development of projects which convert biogas to renewable energy. With a mission statement of "Leave it better than you found it," they are dedicated to helping communities across the country use renewable energy assets to improve the wellbeing of the community. Having been instrumental in the development of over 50 biogas to energy projects, Enerdyne and its family of companies have been an industry leader since the beginning and have a long track record of successful landfill gas projects.

The Landfill Group consists of not only Enerdyne but also its affiliates Advance One Development & Advanced Biogas Systems ("ABS"). Advanced One specializes in the construction of landfill gas collection infrastructure while ABS manufactures specialty gas treatment equipment. By combining operations, construction, and manufacturing, the Landfill Group is able to provide a fully integrated approach to producing renewable energy from a biogas source.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, in addition to its development of more than 660 miles of high voltage transmission, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects. LS Power actively invests in distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management, Endurant Energy and EVgo, as well as Primary Renewable Fuels. Additionally, LS Power invests in renewables and energy storage through Rev Renewables. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $47 billion in debt and equity financing to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.LSPower.com.

About Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works

Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works is a municipal utility providing electric, gas, and water services in the Upstate of South Carolina. Located in Greenwood County, which has a population of approximately 70,000, Greenwood CPW was established in 1896 and began providing gas service in 1940.

About U.S. Gain

Over the course of just 10 years, U.S. Gain has established itself as an innovative leader in the development of renewable natural gas, distribution of alternative fuel, fueling and charging stations, credit generation, and thermal energy supply. U.S. Gain's vertical integration is a unique competitive differentiator that benefits their partners and customers. Having direct insight to opportunities and risks impacting upstream production and downstream distribution of fuel and energy enable their customers the ability to make data-driven decisions and obtain the cleanest solutions, at the best value. Backed by the financial strength, 70-year tenure and values of U.S. Venture, Inc., a leading provider of transportation products and insight driving the world forward, U.S. Gain is driven to find a better way, through application of strategic foresight, entrepreneurial spirit and caring relationships. U.S. Gain is eager to help waste producers develop renewable natural gas, fleets transition to alternative fuel, corporates adopt renewable thermal energy and sustainable organizations identify and deploy impactful decarbonization strategies – together, enabling a cleaner, healthier world.

About The Greenville County Solid Waste Division

The Greenville County Solid Waste Division is committed to providing Solid Waste collection, disposal and education services to the citizens of Greenville County. As part of our Solid Waste Management Plan we encourage recycling of wastes through educational programs and by providing recycling drop-off sites throughout the county.

