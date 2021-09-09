Jim Cramer Expands Role At CNBC With New Multi-Platform Media Deal

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced Jim Cramer has signed a multi-platform deal with the network that brings all of his media assets into the CNBC portfolio. In addition to his on-air duties for the wildly popular programs "Mad Money w/Jim Cramer" (M-F, 6PM ET) and "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), CNBC will partner with Cramer Digital to create exclusive subscription products and content aimed at the investment community.

For more than 20 years, Jim Cramer, one of the most respected minds on Wall Street, has served as a personal guide through the confusing world of investing on CNBC's Business Day programs. Now, under the terms of this agreement, beginning October 4, Cramer will continue to educate investors by publishing articles and videos each day, sharing his thoughts on the markets and trading for all of CNBC's digital products and services. In addition, building on the company's commitment to its burgeoning subscription business, CNBC will team up with Cramer Digital on an exclusive investor-focused subscription product, CNBC Investor Club with Jim Cramer, which will equip members with Cramer's unparalleled knowledge and analysis of portfolio management and investing and give behind-the-scenes access to Cramer and his team. The subscription product will reunite Cramer with Margaret de Luna, former President and COO of TheStreet, who was recently appointed General Manager and Senior Vice President of CNBC's Direct-to-Consumer business. For more information about the new product, go to: cnbc.com/investorclub.

Additionally, CNBC will create conferences with Cramer on topics such as ESG, that will bring his infectious energy and passion for the stock market to audiences around the world through the company's thriving events business.

"Jim Cramer is truly one of a kind. He has the unique ability to masterfully break down complex topics and make them digestible for everyday investors," said Mark Hoffman, CNBC Chairman. "And now, for the first time, CNBC will be the home for all of Jim's media creating a virtuous cycle for his devoted viewers and loyal members to easily engage with exclusive content across all platforms and serve as a one-stop shop for sponsors and advertisers looking to interact with Jim's comprehensive suite of products on a deeper level."

"The incredible following Jim has built over his career speaks to his brilliant mind and the incredible value he offers his viewers and users," said de Luna. "I am thrilled to work together again to build a new, comprehensive subscription product for every level of investor seeking Jim's advice and insight on stocks, the markets and what makes them move."

In addition to his role at CNBC, Cramer is Founder of TheStreet, a multimedia provider of financial commentary. Prior to his broadcast career, Cramer was a hedge fund manager and founder/owner and senior partner of Cramer Berkowitz. He graduated from Harvard College where he was president and editor-in-chief of the prestigious daily, The Harvard Crimson. After graduation, he became a reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat and later for the Los Angeles Herald Examiner, where he covered stories ranging from homicides to sporting events. He helped Steve Brill launch American Lawyer magazine before attending Harvard Law School and earning a law degree. Upon graduating and passing the New York State Bar Examination and being admitted to the N.Y. State Bar, Cramer joined Goldman Sachs in sales and trading. While at Goldman, Cramer wrote for The New Republic about stock market issues. Since 2002, he has authored seven books including his most recent title Jim Cramer's Get Rich Carefully (2013).

