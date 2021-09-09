Product Marketing Alliance unveils Appcues as PMA Scholar Program sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Product Marketing Alliance is delighted to announce Appcues as its official sponsor for their PMA Scholar Program .

The PMA Scholar Program equips aspiring product marketers with essential career skills and is focused on industry diversity.

The initiative has hosted 5 cohorts totaling 110 scholars to date, with PMA's $400,000 investment helping 100+ students become product marketing certified. Appcues' sponsorship will help PMA provide such opportunities to more aspiring product marketers.

The program combines workshops with product marketing leaders, practical tasks, coursework, exams, and product marketing certification, with scholars from the likes of Harvard University and Stanford University.

Upon completion, scholars are introduced to leading brands, in their bid to secure a dream role.

Appcues empowers users to measure and improve product adoption - without a developer. The platform helps users design and publish personalized in-app onboarding tours, feature announcements, and surveys, code-free.

Jackson Noel, CEO of Appcues, said: "Since our early days, product marketers have been some of our most innovative and successful users. They know their business and they get results. It's no wonder demand for product marketers is at an all-time high."

"We all stand to benefit when aspiring product marketers around the world can access high-quality resources, training, and certifications. That's why we're proud to sponsor the PMA Scholar Program."

Richard King, Founder & CEO at Product Marketing Alliance added:

"I'm thrilled to welcome Appcues as the PMA Scholar Program sponsor. We're always keen to team up with forward-thinking companies, and Appcues fits this criterion - it's a pleasure to have them on board.

"There's heightened competition for product marketing jobs, with more people transitioning into the industry.

"This sponsorship for the PMA Scholar Program will help aspiring product marketers achieve their dreams. It's an exciting development, not only for Product Marketing Alliance and Appcues but for the product marketing industry as a whole."

More information about the PMA Scholar Program can be found HERE .

Product Marketing Alliance was founded in February 2019 with a mission of uniting product marketers across the globe. And it did just that. Within just 12 months of launching, it gathered more than 10,000 enthusiasts from the USA to Russia, Greece to Germany, England to Australia. All with one shared goal: to drive demand, adoption, and the overall success of their products.

Contact:

Bryony Pearce

bryony@pmmalliance.com

www.productmarketingalliance.com

