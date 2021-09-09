Building Smart Homes for Fallen Heroes - Power Systems West joins Kohler Power Distribution Group in donating Kohler Generators to Tunnels to Towers Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Systems West recently partnered with Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a non-profit that is in the process of building and delivering 450 homes mortgage-free by the end of 2021. These homes are being built in support of injured veterans and first responders through the foundations Smart Home Program. Power Systems West donated a Kohler 20RCA 20kw, propane powered residential generator and start-up services to the cause. Several other partners within the Kohler Power Distribution Network have also participated in the Smart Home Program over the last few years.

Brad Lyons, President of Power Systems West had this to say, "It was an honor to be a part of this program and to help a veteran who gave so much serving our country. Many of our employees are veterans or family members of veterans, we greatly appreciate their service." Lyons continued, "the weather conditions in Montana vary; back-up power is essential in remote areas especially when powering special accommodations needed for a smart home."

The Tunnel to Towers was building this home for Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Austin Reese in Whitefish, Montana. CPO Reese served 13 years with the Navy as a Senior Chief Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technician which included three deployments to Iraq. He also served as a freefall skydiving instructor. During a routine jump, CPO Reese hit the ground at 65 mph. He was left partially paralyzed and unable to walk.

The Kohler 20RCA generator is designed to turn on immediately when the transfer switch senses that utility power to the home has been lost or incoming voltage is unstable and supply power to the home's electrical systems. When turned on the generator supplies power to lifts and doors, HVAC, thermostat, communications, security and other smartphone home systems. Once power to the Reese home returns or voltage stabilizes, the transfer switch will signal the Kohler generator to turn off.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Smart Home Program dedicated the Reese Family home on July 1, 2021. "I have a budget for building these homes for veterans, but when partners like Power Systems West donate time and materials, I am able to take that money and put it into the next home for a disabled veteran," says, John Ponte, Senior Director, Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

