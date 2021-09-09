Massachusetts Department of Higher Education Selects Uwill as Student Wellness and Mental Health Technology Solution

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Massachusetts chose Uwill, the leading teletherapy solution focused on colleges and students, as a Statewide Contractor to provide counseling services to the 29 public colleges and universities throughout the Bay State. Massachusetts institutions now have access to Uwill's proprietary technology and network of counselors that enable an immediate connection between students and licensed available therapists based on student wellness needs and personal preferences. Uwill and two counselor referral resources were selected.

The state has been exploring new solutions in response to growing demand for campus mental health support. Prior to 2020, up to 60 percent of college students reported experiencing significant anxiety, and the pandemic has only exacerbated this issue. According to recent research, more than eight in 10 college students have seen their mental health negatively affected since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Built by a leadership team with more than 100 years of success in higher ed, Uwill is uniquely positioned to address the mental health challenges facing Bay State students.

The company's proprietary technology leverages artificial intelligence to provide students an immediate connection to a licensed counselor based on their unique needs and preferences, including issue/treatment, gender, ethnicity, language, immediacy, and availability. While EAP solutions attempt to diagnose and refer students to health providers, Uwill's technology solution eliminates a lengthy referral process that is much preferred by administration, students and parents.

Uwill is the only secure, student-focused teletherapy platform to offer all communication modalities, including video, phone, chat, and message. The solution complements campus counseling centers by expanding capacity and increasing therapist diversity. Uwill provides flexible options to suit each campus, as well as a tailored experience for students studying full-time, part-time, on-campus, online, or abroad. Uwill provides counseling at no cost to students.

"Our team is honored to be chosen by the state at a critical moment for student mental health," said Michael London, Uwill Founder and CEO. "Uwill's ability to eliminate the time-consuming manual mental health referral process will appeal to all Massachusetts campuses, their students, and families."

Uwill works with a diverse cross-section of institutions, including Fairfield University, the University of New Hampshire, Sacred Heart University, Stevens Institute of Technology, and American Public University to expand their mental health and counseling offerings.

Uwill has become the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students utilizing their proprietary technology and counselor network. Uwill offers an immediate match to a diverse team of licensed therapists in all 50 states and more than 20 countries and facilitates a secure environment with video, phone, chat, and messaging options. Uwill provides the most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering and has worked with leading institutions including Boston College, University of New Hampshire, and Bay Path University. Uwill is the exclusive education teletherapy partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com .

