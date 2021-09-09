CFDA and CLEAR Partner For Safer Return of New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an arts and fashion touchstone returns to the runway this week, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and CLEAR have partnered to help create a safer return of New York's Fashion Week by donating free access to CLEAR's Health Pass to all CFDA designers for use in their shows. CLEAR's digital vaccine solutions makes it easy and simple to show proof of vaccination - helping streamline entry requirements and allow designers to focus on their shows while also creating a safer environment for models, buyers, reporters, and the broader community.

This donation is part of CLEAR's "Come Back Better" initiative to help businesses and organizations of all sizes safely stay open. CLEAR's Health Pass is a free, mobile experience on the CLEAR app, which securely connects a person's verified identity to proof of vaccination. This week, more than 20 designers are planning on using Health Pass for their shows, including:

Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Altuzarra

Carolina Herrera

Christian Siriano

Coach

Connor McKnight

Gabriela Hearst

Helmut Lang

Jonathan Simkhai

Junny

Khaite

KHIRY

Maisie Wilen

Markarian

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Prabal Gurung

Proenza Schouler

Rodarte

Studio 189

Tanya Taylor

Tom Ford

Vaquera

Who Decides War

"New York Fashion Week and the CFDA aren't just cultural cornerstones but also generate hundreds of millions in economic impact for our city," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. "As a New Yorker and fashion lover, I'm proud to partner with the CFDA to help safely bring back this important event to our community."

"Bringing New York Fashion Week back this year is incredibly meaningful for our designers, models and the fashion industry at-large," said Steven Kolb, CEO, Council of Fashion Designers of America. "Last year we launched an innovative digital platform, as a means for our designers to showcase their work and designs from home. This year, now that we are able to connect in-person once again, we are elated to partner with CLEAR and continue to put the health of our industry first while bringing back one of New York's most iconic events."

More than 130 organizations across the country have used CLEAR's digital vaccine solutions to create safer environments, corporate offices, teams across all professional sports leagues, major venues, festivals, and travel destinations like Hawaii. CLEAR's Health Pass is able to directly upload CDC card information or link to verified vaccination results from hundreds of vaccine providers and national pharmacies, including Walmart, Atlantic Health System, the state of California, and the state of New York.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

