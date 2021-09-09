Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Strategic Cooperation with Chongqing Jingfubao to Penetrate Consumer Market

XI'AN, China, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced that its principle operating entity has entered into a memorandum of understanding for a strategic cooperation agreement to be executed in the near future (the "Agreement") with Chongqing Jingfubao Trading Co., Limited ("JFB") to provide multichannel marketing and sales solutions for BON's proprietary human microbiome based products intended to improve digestive and intestinal health, and immunity-boosting on September 8, 2021.

JFB operates a leading e-commerce/new retail marketing platform specializing in marketing and selling health and personal care products in China. Pursuant to the Agreement, JFB will market BON's products through online and offline channels to its extensive distribution network of health conscious customers. The two parties plan to sign an official partnership agreement in the near future.

"We are excited to be in partnership with JFB to introduce our high-quality proprietary health products to consumers in China." Commented Richard (Yongwei) Hu, the Chairman and CEO of Bon Natural Life Limited, "According to Euromonitor International's research, China's prebiotic market alone was valued at approximately CNY ¥73.3 billion, approximately US$11.3 billion in 2019, and it is expected to grow exponentially at an annualized rate of 15% from 2020 to 2022. With the growth of China's healthcare industry and increase in disposable income, we are thrilled to pursue the opportunity in the massive and fast-growing consumer market by leveraging our proprietary technologies in human microbiome health and JFB's strong marketing capability and broad sales network. We believe that the partnership with JFB is a natural utilization and extension of our core competence in bioingredient business, achieve additional growth and enhance our shareholders' value."

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.bnlus.com.

