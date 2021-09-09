GIGA Data Centers Announces New Customer Win

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GIGA Data Centers (GIGA), a high-density colocation provider, has announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with Classic Software and Services, a Charlotte based financial services firm that specializes in document and check processing.

"We chose GIGA Data Centers because of their experience and technology," said Christoper Hlebak, President of Classic Software and Services. "We needed an environment that could support the processing systems that drive operational efficiency and performance for our Fortune 500 financial service clients."

GIGA Data Centers operates a multi-tenant data center in Mooresville, North Carolina -just north of downtown Charlotte. The company is known for its WindChill™ prefabricated modular enclosures that support up to 50kW per rack and are ideally suited for compute-intense environments, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications and blockchain processing.

"GIGA Data Centers continues to attract firms that require high-performance environments," said John McCallum, Managing Partner at GIGA Data Centers. "We welcome Classic Software and Services and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success."

About GIGA Data Centers

GIGA Data Centers (GIGA) is a colocation provider based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company operates a multi-tenant data center using prefabricated modules that can be rapidly deployed to support up to 50kW per rack.

GIGA has fully built out and commissioned 3MW of capacity on a 20MW data center campus in Mooresville, just north of downtown Charlotte and has been successfully selling into firms with high-power density requirements. The GIGA team team has deployed over 150MW of modular data centers across 3 continents for companies like Microsoft, HP, Facebook, Disney, EMC, IBM, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Duke Energy, and the Department of Energy. For more information, please visit http://www.gigadatacenters.com

