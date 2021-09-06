NODAR and Inalfa Roof Systems Collaborate to Show Camera-Based 3D Vision Technology Integrated into OEM Roof Systems

MUNICH, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NODAR , the leading provider of multi-camera 3D vision technology, announced today a collaboration with Inalfa Roof Systems Group, a global advanced engineering company owned by Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd, and will demonstrate camera-based, high-performance 3D vision technology as an integrated option in future roof systems for leading OEM's in the automotive industry. A live, real-time demo of integrated cameras and NODAR's Hammerhead™ 3D Vision technology into the next-generation Inalfa Roof prototype will be demonstrated at the IAA conference in Munich, Germany, September 7th-12th, 2021 at Booth Hall A2, Booth B60.

"NODAR is excited to announce our work with Inalfa to provide OEMs with roof systems equipped with 3D vision sensing that will offer the industry the most accurate and complete measurement of objects around the vehicle," says Leaf Jiang, Chief Executive Officer of NODAR. "Our unique collaboration promises to elevate safety in the automotive market while offering OEMs alternative sensor options for driver-assisted and fully autonomous vehicles."

Together, the partnership will provide OEMs with real-time 3D sensing that is accelerating the advancement of ADAS and autonomous vehicles at an affordable price point. NODAR's technology can sense a 10cm brick from 150m away and is the most advanced long-range camera-based solution on the market to date, supporting ranges up to 1,000 meters. Inalfa Roof Systems has been an automotive systems supplier to OEMs for over 70 years and has a presence in three continents.

"Inalfa is committed to providing our OEM partners with state-of-the-art roof systems to deliver not only unsurpassed aesthetics and functionality, but also that offer the highest levels of safety," says Stephan Vervoort, Innovation Manager at Inalfa Roof Systems Group. "We are excited to be demonstrating NODAR's 3D vision technology integrated into the Inalfa roof concept at IAA Mobility."

About NODAR

NODAR is the leading provider of camera-based 3D vision software technology and is a crucial component in the development of ADAS and autonomous vehicles bringing safety, advanced performance, and cost-effectiveness to the automotive market. NODAR's 3D vision platform delivers reliable, ultra-precise, and real-time 3D sensing at a long-range (up to 1000 meters), providing LiDAR-quality at the price point of camera technology. NODAR uniquely provides long-range, high-density, high frame-rate 3D data and can detect any object as small as 10cm to 150m. Its high performance makes it an ideal solution for forward collision warning, path planning, automatic emergency braking, traffic jam assist, VRU detection, and parking valet. NODAR was founded in 2018 and backed by Rhapsody Venture Partners, Plug and Play Tech Center, and Cherrystone Angel Group. For more information, please visit www.nodarsensor.com .

About Inalfa Roof Systems

Inalfa Roof Systems is a global automotive roof systems manufacturer, based in Venray, the Netherlands, with factories and development centers in Europe, Northern America and Asia. With over 800 life patents and a global market share of approximately 25%, Inalfa delivers roof systems to almost every major car and truck manufacturer in the world. Since 2011 Inalfa Roof Systems is part of Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., one of the biggest suppliers of automotive parts in China. The strategic acquisition of Inalfa further diversifies BHAP's product portfolio, strengthens its R&D and marketing capabilities as well as its competitiveness. For more information, please visit www.inalfa.com .

