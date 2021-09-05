Oasis Marinas adds Sea Isle Marina and Yachting Center to its Fleet of World-class Marinas

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Set on the north side of downtown Miami, Sea Isle Marina and Yachting Center is a luxury, full-service marina acquired by Integra Investment's in-house vertical, Integra Marinas. Centrally located, the site is within walking distance to various entertainment options and home to the renowned Miami International Boat Show.

This impressive marina features up to 222 slips and can comfortably accommodate boats up to 110 feet in length. The slips are available on a daily, weekly and monthly basis, and their concrete fixed dock system offers water and electrical hook ups up to 100 amps. On site are all the conveniences a boater could ask for, including a gas and diesel fueling station. There is also a modern bathhouse and laundry facility. Their retail store is generously filled with everything from personal items to groceries, beer and wine, and the snack shop makes it easy to grab something on the go. And so that all guests feel comfortable, each pier is locked and gated, and security is on site after hours.

"Integra Marinas unique formula to own and operate premier marinas, coupled with Oasis Marina's management experience will enhance operational efficiencies and establish the marina as the ultimate home for boaters and for the globally recognized boat show," said Integra Investments Principal Victor Ballestas.

Dan Cowens, Oasis Marinas Founder and CEO, stated, "Sea Isle is an incredible, well-known, property. We are eager to get to work in Miami, continue our successful relationship with Integra, and create amazing experiences for our new and future members."

Situated in the heart of downtown Miami with unrestricted access to the bay, Sea Isle Marina and Yachting Center is nearby many restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. Of course, the beauty of the Miami area can't be overstated. It's white-sand beaches, sparkling water and palm trees are right out of a picture postcard. And the marina is also just minutes away from Florida gems like South Beach, and Biscayne Bay.

With competitive dockage rates, a full menu of amenities and services, and one of the best locations in Florida, Sea Isle Marina and Yachting Center is downtown Miami's premier ocean-access marina.

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas was founded by a group of boaters with executive expertise in hospitality and technology, dedicated to creating a high-quality experience. The Oasis Marinas portfolio is closing on nearly 40 amazing properties, over 6,500 wet & dry slips under management, and hundreds of RV pads, spanning from the Northeast, the Chesapeake Bay, and Potomac, down to the coast of Florida. With its customer's needs in mind, it has significantly expanded its reach in Florida over the past two years; from Fernandina Harbor Marina and the Westshore Yacht Club in 2020, to The Marina at Marriott Hutchinson Island, Fort George Island Marina, Courtyard Clearwater Beach Marina, and now Sea Isle, all in 2021.

A privately held marina management company, Oasis Marinas is based out of Annapolis, MD. The company provides marina management services to marina owners that support all aspects of the marina, including boat slips, provisions, fuel docks, and the associated contracts with the vendors running the maintenance services, restaurants, and other business services such as marina redevelopment and construction. Oasis' mission is to incorporate a consistent, fun, welcoming, and well-maintained environment in every Oasis-managed marina. Learn more about us at http://www.oasismarinas.com.

