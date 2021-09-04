Canada's Leading Organic and Natural Food Distributor Horizon Grocery + Wellness Starts Distributiing Modern Plant Based Foods' Products

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE:MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its meat alternative brand, has entered into a partnership agreement Horizon Grocery + Wellness ("Horizon") to increase service to consumers throughout Canada. With a deep list of retail partnerships including Whole Foods, Save on Foods, Nesters and Choices, Modern Meat will have the opportunity to significantly expand its retail distribution in Canada.

Horizon Grocery + Wellness operates out of a combined 186,000 sq ft of facility space in south Burnaby, BC and is Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural products in the dry, chill, and frozen grocery categories, in addition to natural personal care and nutritional health supplement categories. The company services a diverse customer base including major natural, grocery and independent grocery chains, independent natural health stores, buying clubs, restaurants, cafes and specialty retailers, and ships orders daily to large metropolitan areas and small towns across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Yukon.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Horizon to our growing list of channel partners. Horizon has been instrumental to many Plant Based companies getting on large retailers shelves and mainstream distribution. Part of our strategic growth is to align ourselves with reputable and far-reaching distribution partners," said Tara Haddad, Founder of Modern Plant Based Foods. "Horizon has over 750 suppliers with many going back decades, yet they also support up and coming small, local and independent brands. They pride themselves on building and maintaining relationships with brands they believe in, and we look forward to working and growing with them."

Through the distribution partnership, Horizon will carry Modern Meat's complete portfolio of meat alternative products including Modern Burger, Crumble, Crab Cakes, Meatballs, Breakfast Sausage and Gyozas. Plans to sign on with large retail outlets will begin immediately.

"Horizon has a strong presence in the retail grocery channel, and we expect the addition of Modern Meat to Horizon will accelerate the interest in our plant-based meat alternatives nationwide," explained Chris Parkinson, National Brand Manager for Modern Plant-Based Foods. "With this partnership, our products will now be more accessible across the country expanding our reach to the health-conscious and environmentally conscious consumer. We remain committed to executing on our strategy and firmly believe we are well on our journey to becoming a trusted household brand."

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company and the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the Company's sales growth, planned expansion, awareness of the Company's brands, future sales and revenue growth, and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com ; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

