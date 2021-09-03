ChainUP Announces Strategic Partnership with Alchemy Pay to Benefit More Clients with its Global Fiat Payment Channels

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ChainUP announced strategic partnership with the international payment institution Alchemy Pay to provide global fiat gateway services for customers who purchase the ChainUP white label system.

Alchemy Pay has developed the world's first fiat-crypto hybrid payment solution for individuals and institutions and operates in over 60 countries and regions, having established over 5000 transaction nodes.

ChainUP was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore. It implements a group and global operation strategy and has established subsidiaries in Tokyo, Hong Kong and other places. ChainUP is the leader of the technology service sector. After four years of development, ChainUP now has multiple well-established product lines, including digital asset trading system, wallet system, liquidity system, WaaS alliance, distributed storage mining, digital asset mining etc., creating a closed industry loop from technology service, traffic to commercialization.

To date, ChainUP has provided blockchain services to over 600 customers worldwide, including over 400 customers in the field of crypto exchanges, over 150 wallet customers, and over 300 customers in liquidity, covering more than 30 countries and regions located in five continents, engaging a total number of over 60 million users.

The partnership is envisaged to greatly advance the business growth for both parties. The establishment of fiat gateways will help ChainUP better serve its clients, while Alchemy Pay will be able to engage more potential users via the partnership.

