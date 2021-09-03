Raft awarded US Space Force contract to support Space CAMP

RESTON, Va., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, LLC, a technology consulting firm dedicated to bridging the gap between humans and data, announced today that it has been awarded a prime contract to provide engineering services supporting the mission of U.S. Space Force (USSF)'s Space CAMP software factory. Raft will partner with Space CAMP, located inside the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation in Colorado Springs, CO, to develop a multi-environment Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) Platform that will enable rapid deployment of software applications for Space Operations Command (SPOC) Delta Units. Raft and Space CAMP will be integrating and collaborating with Platform One, a DoD-wide DevSecOps initiative that provides infrastructure, services, and tools for scalable and secure application delivery.

Space CAMP's mission is to develop, integrate, and deploy software applications to increase warfighter effectiveness particularly as it applies to the Space Operations Command (SPOC) Delta units. They leverage human-centered processes to ensure that the most valuable capabilities are delivered through collaboration between product teams and the operational community.

"At Raft, we are obsessed with collaboration and creating maximum impact in everything we do. We are committed to enhancing the capabilities of our partners through empathy for product teams and commitment to the Defense Modernization mission they are supporting," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder & CEO of Raft.

"We're excited to leverage our experience building user-centered open source solutions and onboarding teams to Platform One to accelerate Space CAMP missions within the USSF modernization ecosystem," added, Bhaarat Sharma, CTO of Raft.

Space CAMP is dedicated to the vision of building a digital service for delivering software that ensures Space Force Guardians remain interconnected, innovative, and digitally dominant. Space CAMP teams leverage Extreme Programming (XP) techniques such as Test-Driven Development (TDD), paired programming, and emphasize design thinking as an iterative process to ensure the right capabilities are delivered to warfighters. Space CAMP achieves this vision by validating assumptions, defining problems, and creating innovative solutions to build, measure, and learn.

"We absolutely love to constantly measure the success of our processes to ensure we are delivering true value every day," explained Raft's Director of Strategy, Rob Murtha. "Our team is always optimizing the things we do to ensure the highest quality output. We're incredibly excited to support Space CAMP in developing a platform to enable agile full-stack software development that will push Space Force's mission forward."

About Raft:

Raft is a customer-obsessed digital consulting firm specializing in creating platform and data solutions that leverage human-centered design principles to solve mission critical, complex problems for government agencies. We accelerate and enhance their missions through rapid iterations. Our intense focus on "outcomes over outputs" enables us to deliver maximum impact in everything we do. Raft is a "remote-first" distributed team of open source contributors and passionate experts in DevSecOps, Kubernetes management, artificial intelligence, and securely connecting humans and systems with data in the cloud, on-premise, and at the operational edge. Learn more at https://goraft.tech.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raft-awarded-us-space-force-contract-to-support-space-camp-301369366.html

SOURCE Raft LLC