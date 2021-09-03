VIENNA, Va., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halvik Corp, a leader in technology, engineering, and professional services for the U.S. Federal market has been awarded 5-year, unrestricted contract estimated at $34M by the US Army Command and Control Support Agency (CCSA). Through this contract, Halvik will help CCSA deliver Command and Control (C2) IT support and automation services to the Army Chief of Staff (CSA), the Army, Deputy Chief of Staff (DCS), HQDA, G-3/5/7, the Department of the Army, Military Operations – Operations, Readiness, and Mobilization Directorate (DAMOOD), the Army Operations Center (AOC), and the Resource and Situational Awareness Center (RSAC).

"Halvik is honored to support CCSA and the HQDA G-3/5/7 mission," said Scott Dees, Vice President of Army Programs at Halvik. "We will draw on our expertise with Agile, DevSecOps, and Cloud native best practices to architect, deploy, secure, and deliver mission critical functions to the warfighter."

"Halvik's work directly supports the Headquarters, Department of the Army's G-3/5/7's ability to manage and mobilize U.S. Army forces worldwide. Our strategic growth focus is closely aligned with delivering advanced IT mission critical services to our nation's military and national security," said Madhavi Bathula, CEO of Halvik.

About Halvik:

Halvik is an award-winning company providing full end-to-end software and management solutions. Since our founding in 2007 we have specialized in providing smart, technology-enabled solutions to help our clients realize new mission and business capabilities, and to continuously enhance and improve operations. Our breadth of capabilities, industry leading experience, client trust, and commitment to excellence, has enabled us to manifest the promise of agile business and adaptive IT into reality.

Contact: info@halvik.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halvik-corp-awarded-34m-full-and-open-contract-with-army-ccsa-301368894.html

SOURCE HALVIK CORP