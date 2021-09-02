VINCI Energies and TeamViewer Partner to Drive Digital Transformation Projects in Industry 4.0

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced a new technology partnership with VINCI Energies, a global group focusing on accelerating energy transition and digital transformation. The two companies are joining forces to drive the digital transformation of processes in industrial environments, focusing on the joint creation of innovative solutions using Internet of Things (IoT) and Augmented Reality (AR) technology. Furthermore, the agreement includes that VINCI Energies will act as a system integrator for combined TeamViewer and VINCI Energies customers, supporting them with implementation and consulting services around IoT and AR projects. The implementation is carried out by Actemium and Axians, the industrial and ICT service providers of VINCI Energies.

Dr. Bernhard Kirchmair, Chief Digital Officer at VINCI Energies for D/A/CH and Eastern Europe: "We are very excited about teaming up with leading technology company TeamViewer to jointly support our customers to capture the tremendous business value of IoT and AR for improving industrial process performance. With TeamViewer's and VINCI Energies' capabilities combined, we are able to plan, build and run impactful digital solutions – in an easy, efficient and secure way".

Lukas Baur, Executive Vice President Solution Sales at TeamViewer: "The partnership with VINCI Energies, part of one of Europe's largest industry groups, is a very important step for us on our way to further extend our footprint in industrial contexts. We both share the goal of enabling digital transformation of business-critical processes along the entire value chain. Through this partnership, we can jointly help customers to drive their digitalization through the seamless interplay of IoT and AR solutions."

First joint solution allows rapid creation of digital twins

Prior to the official signing of the partnership agreement, TeamViewer and VINCI Energies started the joint technical development of new products and services. With the first market-ready outcome being a digital twin solution for industrial shop floor equipment. This easy-to-use solution offers customers an inexpensive and fast way to create digital twins in industrial environments, reducing the creation time from weeks to hours. The virtual representations of the machines or robots can then be enriched individually with elements such as live sensor data. Through a secure connection, this data can be accessed, monitored, and managed remotely via a user-friendly interface.

Follow this link for more information on the 'Rapid Digital Twin' solution.

About VINCI Energies

In a world undergoing constant change, VINCI Energies focuses on connections, performance, energy efficiency and data to fast-track the rollout of new technologies and support two major changes: the digital transformation and the energy transition. With their strong regional roots; agile and innovative, VINCI Energies' business units boost the reliability, safety, sustainability and efficiency of energy, transport and communication infrastructure, factories, buildings, and information systems.

2020: €13,7 billion // 83.800 employees // 1.800 Business Units // 55 countries

www.vinci-energies.com

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalise their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

Press Contact

VINCI Energies in Germany

Diana Plantade

Tel: + 49 (0)69 50 05 15 82

E-Mail: diana.plantade@vinci-energies.com

TeamViewer AG

Jon Stotts

Head of PR & Events, TeamViewer Americas

Phone: 646-961-3497

E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com

