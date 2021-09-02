Poq Announces Salesforce Native App Platform for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poq Commerce today announces it has launched Salesforce Native app Platform (SNAP) on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to build native mobile apps for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, creating the fastest path to unified commerce.

SNAP provides headless integration with the poq native mobile app platform to create digital flagship customer experiences, and decreases the risk, overheads and time to market associated with launching or replatforming mobile shopping apps.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, SNAP is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PG3pzEAD

Salesforce Native app Platform by poq

SNAP enables retail and brand customers to build better native iOS and Android mobile commerce experiences. Combined with Salesforce products, SNAP helps clients capitalize on record breaking in-app consumer spending growth during the second quarter of 2021 alone compared to a year ago, according to App Annie .

The AppExchange launch validates poq's MACH Alliance-certified platform and extensive experience integrating Commerce Cloud customer systems with an immersive digital flagship presence that is available wherever your customers are, including in-store, using native app features, such as barcode scanning and loyalty card integration.

Comments on the News

"We're delighted to introduce SNAP by poq to AppExchange, having worked closely with Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud customers to maximize the benefits of their Salesforce investments through native apps for many years," said Jay Johnston , Chief Executive Officer, poq. "Its addition also endorses our headless, composable platform and enables retailers and brands to create unified commerce experiences for their customers."

, Chief Executive Officer, poq. "Its addition also endorses our headless, composable platform and enables retailers and brands to create unified commerce experiences for their customers." "Building relationships and knowing your customer is key to the success of any commerce business," said Lidiane Jones , EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "For many customers, this requires a suite of integrations made possible by our partners. With poq and Commerce Cloud, companies will be able to power mobile-first digital transformation for customers by enabling them to differentiate using native mobile apps."

Salesforce, AppExchange, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge. To learn more, please visit appexchange.salesforce.com .

About poq Commerce

Poq is a MACH-certified cloud platform that empowers retailers to create highly effective and fully-customized native mobile apps that provide a superior shopping experience. These apps allow retailers to build stronger brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers, such as Cotton On, Ardene, Cotton Traders, Hot Topic, Surfstitch, Card Factory and more. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com .

