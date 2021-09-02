Abiquo 5.3 reduces complexity, enhances visualization of resources and focuses on customization to fit each company's needs

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abiquo , the leading Hybrid and MultiCloud Management Provider, launches its latest version, Abiquo 5.3 , delivering a wide range of new enhancements and features to help companies reduce the complexity of managing their cloud resources.

Abiquo 5.3 embodies new enhancements bringing real business benefits by offering new features and functionalities that will help companies save management time and reduce operational costs, adding more value in the delivery of services to customers.

Some of the main features in this version include:

Support for AWS Application Load Balancers

Support for AWS Application Load Balancers is now available allowing companies to benefit from high availability architectures, security, and hybrid models to better combine their public and private cloud resources.

Abiquo now includes a new option to easily select the type of load balancer that you want to create. You can now reach a step further working with Application Load Balancers, which will allow businesses to maximize flexibility, improve resilience and agility, as well as simplifying the maintenance of cloud resources.

Dynamic Dashboards

Abiquo 5.3 adds the new Dynamic Dashboards on Abiquo's home view for administrators and enables users to customize their own dashboards and widgets, easily adding and configuring the widgets from a catalog in the platform.

Customization of the default Abiquo dashboard is now possible to create tailored options to be shown, such as graphs and metrics.

New billing graphs and monitoring widgets are included too so that companies can keep a more accurate control over costs and budgets, giving companies the opportunity of saving money by having a better control of their cloud spend.

Public cloud billing improvements

Abiquo has also improved the performance, configuration, and flexibility of the processes that obtain billing data from public cloud providers . Administrators can now run the billing process on demand for selected tenants to ensure the latest data is always available to users on the billing dashboards and through the API for custom reports.

Identify VMs with their provider ID

Abiquo 5.3 identifies all deployed VMs with their provider ID , being possible to improve the performance when managing VMs and making it easier to find and identify VMs by a single simple ID. This feature makes the renaming of VMs in the provider much easier, ensuring the ability to safely detect VM movements or changes directly in the provider, which adds reliability and security to your processes.

This feature also improves support for Disaster Recovery because Abiquo can now manage VMs with duplicate names.

Create public subnets in AWS

Abiquo 5.3 now allows you to create AWS subnets the easiest way , allowing private networks to access the internet quickly, with a routing table that routes traffic to the internet gateway.

Improved control of storage use with datastore tier limits

Abiquo 5.3 introduces a greater way to control the use of storage with the new limit for datastore tiers . Set your own datastore tier limits for new deployments, VMs reconfiguring, and VMs that are captured from hypervisors to onboard them into the platform, allowing companies to keep a better control on the pricing.

Users exceeding a hard limit established will be informed by a message specifically showing the limits that the user tried to exceed.

Filtering and pagination for VMs

Abiquo 5.3 incorporates a new element for administrators to easily and quickly capture VMs from hypervisors in private clouds. New filter and pagination options are included so that now it is much easier and faster to visualize the VMs on a server, the UI and via API.

Companies will save valuable time onboarding VMs into the platform by simply typing the name of the VM in the private tab.

Improved VM deployment for VMware with UEFI Boot

Abiquo 5.3 introduces the ability to deploy VMs with UEFI boot on VMware hypervisors , enabling the editing of a VM template that supports UEFI boot.

About Abiquo

Founded in 2006 with headquarters in Barcelona, Abiquo is a leading developer of hybrid cloud management solutions.

Abiquo delivers cloud orchestration software for cloud service providers, allowing customers to quickly build and monetize cloud services, while managing hybrid, private or public cloud infrastructure from one intuitive portal.

Abiquo serves the complex needs of enterprises and service providers as they advance their virtualization implementations into cloud services, adding value through greater efficiency, visibility, simplicity and control.

