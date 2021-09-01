Peraton Labs Awarded $10M U.S. Army Contract to Extend UNO Planner for Integrated Planning of Tactical Network

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton Labs has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army, Product Manager Tactical Cyber and Network Operations (PdM TCNO) to extend its Unified Network Operations (UNO) Planner software. UNO Planner provides intelligent, easy-to-use, integrated planning for the Army tactical network with lower complexity, greater accuracy, increased flexibility, and reduced time and training. The contract is worth $10.3 million over a one-year period.

This award builds upon Peraton Labs' deep expertise in tactical communications, mobile networking, and software and systems development, as well as more than 20 years supporting the U.S. Army with innovative solutions for mobile warfighter communications. Under the contract, Peraton Labs will extend UNO Planner to deliver an integrated planning product that fully supports the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) and meets Army needs for improved Network Operations (NetOps) at the tactical edge.

"Peraton Labs is proud to continue supporting the Army in modernizing its operations for the Integrated Tactical Network to significantly reduce complexity and operational burden," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president, Peraton Labs. "Agile, intelligent and easy-to-use network operations are critical to the Army's current and future mission success. UNO Planner delivers next generation planning support across the entire ITN, enabling efficient, accurate and flexible NetOps with reduced training requirements."

UNO Planner supports tactical satellite communications and terrestrial networks with fast, easy, and error-free creation of critical configuration files, required to set up network elements and signal systems. It reduces training requirements and enables warfighters to seamlessly modify, complete, and distribute tactical level radio plans and configuration files. UNO Planner also provides open extensible interfaces to support efficient integration and data exchange with other NetOps systems. Under the contract, Peraton Labs will extend UNO Planner to support additional transmission systems and additional planning capability, including communications security planning and document generation.

About Peraton

