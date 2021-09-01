Mendix Signs First Federal Marketplace Partnership with Vital Edge to Help Government Agencies Drive Digitalization

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Edge Solutions, a specialist in systems integration for government and commercial organizations, today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code application development for enterprises, to bring low-code to the Federal Marketplace. This is Mendix's first partnership within the US Federal Marketplace and comes at a time when the industry is experiencing an unprecedented growth in interest surrounding low-code platforms.

Mendix is a high productivity low-code app platform that enables you to build and continuously improve mobile and web applications at scale. The Mendix Platform is designed to accelerate enterprise app delivery across your entire application development lifecycle, from ideation to deployment and operations. The all-in-one low-code platform is a visual approach to software development, allowing users to create better software faster by abstracting and automating every step of the application lifecycle.

The pandemic has put increased pressure on government agencies in the US to provide new services to citizens and more productive environments for public sector employees, with many undertaking digitalization to achieve this. This has driven the need for these agencies to build applications and software more quickly than ever before. Many are responding by adopting low-code development platforms to accelerate innovation in an efficient manner. The combined expertise of Vital Edge and Mendix will enable government agencies to make the most of low-code technology and respond to this need for digitalization.

"We are delighted to have this important partnership with Vital Edge as we pioneer the next-generation of low-code application development and deployment," said Matthew Garst, the vice president leading Mendix's Federal Practice. "The pandemic has accelerated the need for government agencies to digitize, and this partnership will address the needs of those that are

looking for economically efficient application services which can rapidly scale their digital solutions. Vital Edge has fantastic experience and expertise within this space, putting it in a great position to take our offering to the Federal Market."

"We have a clear understanding of how the Mendix platform creates efficiencies and simplifies process," said Brett Pfeffer, managing partner at Vital Edge. "Mendix provides government agencies with faster implementation at a lower cost and is truly low-code's only all-in-one solution. We are looking forward to taking Mendix to market and help government agencies deliver better experiences for their end users."

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise. With the Mendix platform, enterprises can 'Make with More,' by broadening an enterprise's development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; 'Make it Smart,' by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and 'Make at Scale,' to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth. The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix's 'Go Make It' platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

