Wasabi Technologies Now on Carahsoft NASPO, SEWP V, and Additional Government Contracts

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company , today announced expanded availability of its solutions for the public sector through its ongoing partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. By partnering with Carahsoft, Wasabi has gained access to a variety of Government and academic procurement vehicles that enable Federal, State, and Local Government agencies, as well as academic institutions to more easily purchase the company's offerings.

Organizations across the Public and Private sectors are experiencing a boom in data production as a result of pandemic-driven digital transformation. Wasabi's low-cost, high-performing and reliable cloud storage helps organizations manage this deluge of data without overwhelming IT budgets. Wasabi provides organizations with the flexibility they need to continue to innovate and meet the demands of the modern workplace. Wasabi features 100% data immutability protection plus object-level immutability for the highest level of security, strong identity and multi-factor authentication, and compliance with the latest privacy and security standards.

Through its partnership with Carahsoft, Wasabi is now included on the following contracts and purchasing agreements :

National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint: The cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model.

NASA's Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V: The multi-award government-wide acquisition contract vehicle focused on IT products and product-based services.

National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA): The national governmental purchasing cooperative designed to ensure technology vendors are in accordance with purchasing procedures mandated by state procurement laws and regulations.

OMNIA Partners: A national governmental purchasing cooperative for academic institutions and government entities.

Virginia Association of State College and University Purchasing Professionals (VASCUPP): The organization built to identify opportunities for cooperative procurements and cost savings for higher education institutions in Virginia .

. Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR): The Texas state agency assisting in procurement for state agencies and higher education institutions.

state agency assisting in procurement for state agencies and higher education institutions. Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2): The acquisition arm supporting Army, Department of Defense (DoD) and all Federal Agency enterprise Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and info-structure goals.

"Reliably managing and storing data is top of mind for Government agencies, particularly as the sector continues to adjust to growing data storage needs amid hybrid work environments and a spike in ransomware attacks that are literally dismantling operations," said Wasabi CEO & Co-Founder David Friend. "That's where Wasabi comes in. Our dedication to high-performing, cost-effective cloud storage, as well as to meeting the latest privacy and security standards make us an attractive option for Government agencies looking to migrate to the cloud. Carahsoft has a proven track record of delivering services to meet their customer needs, and they have become a huge asset for us as we continue to forge strong Government partnerships."

"Wasabi's flexibility and predictable pricing model make them an ideal candidate for agencies looking for cost-efficient, high-quality storage that is as safe and secure as possible with high-performance and reliability," said Joe Tabatabaian, Sales Manager for Wasabi at Carahsoft. "By adding Wasabi to more contract vehicles, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are better able to serve Government and Educational institutions who turn to Carahsoft for a data storage solution."

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

