 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present Pre-Clinical Data on BDTX-1535, BRAF, and FGFR Programs at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Globe Newswire  
September 30, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
Share:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies, today announced the presentation of pre-clinical data for three pipeline programs in oral and poster sessions at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 7-10, 2021.

Oral presentation information is as follows:

Title: BDTX-1535, a CNS penetrant MasterKey inhibitor of common, uncommon and resistant EGFR mutations, demonstrates in vivo efficacy and has potential to treat osimertinib-resistant NSCLC with or without brain metastases
Session Title: Plenary Session 2: New Drugs on the Horizon I
Abstract Number: 5208
Presentation Date: Friday, October 8, 11:05-11:20 AM ET

Poster presentation information is as follows:

Title: Pre-clinical evaluation of next-generation inhibitor targeting a wide spectrum of oncogenic BRAF dimers
Poster Number: P229

Title: Discovery and characterization of selective, FGFR1 sparing, inhibitors of FGFR2/3 oncogenic mutations for the treatment of cancers
Poster Number: P246

Full abstracts will be available on the meeting platform at the start of the meeting on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of MasterKey therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company's proprietary technology platform and drug discovery engine, the Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology (MAP) platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy that targets a specific family of mutations, termed a MasterKey therapy. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts:
For Investors:
Natalie Wildenradt
investors@bdtx.com

For Media:
Kathy Vincent
(310) 403-8951
media@bdtx.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com