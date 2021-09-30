DEADLINE ALERT for SPPI and LDI: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Class Period: December 27, 2018 – August 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the ROLONTIS BLA in its current form; (3) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Class Period: February 16, 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 8, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) loanDepot's refinance originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) loanDepot's gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) as a result, loanDepot's revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

