HYZON INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP, Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Hyzon To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Globe Newswire  
September 30, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HYZN).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Hyzon stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/HYZN.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On September 28, 2021, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report regarding Hyzon that alleged that the largest customer of Hyzon appears to be a fake Chinese shell company.

Following this news, Hyzon's shares fell sharply during intraday trading on September 28, 2021, down over 28%.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


