Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:

Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at September 30, 2021, consists of 4,101,239,499 A shares and 3,657,690,203 B shares, each with equal voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The total number of A shares and B shares in issue as at September 30, 2021 is 7,758,929,702 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Note: This announcement is made pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules 5.6.1 and 5.6.1A and as such, the above figures include shares purchased by Royal Dutch Shell plc as part of its share buy-back programme but not yet cancelled.

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital



