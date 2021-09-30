 Skip to main content

Editas Medicine to Present at Chardan's 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 30, 2021 8:00am   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), a leading genome editing company, will present at Chardan's 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Editas Medicine website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Contacts:
Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

Investors
Ron Moldaver
(617) 401-9052
ir@editasmed.com


