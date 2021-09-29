INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Penumbra, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – PEN

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) resulting from allegations that Penumbra may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



SO WHAT: If you purchased Penumbra securities, including options, between July 22, 2019 and December 15, 2020, and sold those securities for a loss you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2003.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 9, 2020, market analyst Quintessential Capital Management released research report on the Company entitled "Penumbra and its ‘Killer Catheter': A tale of corporate greed and seemingly blatant disregard for patients' lives[.]"

Then on December 8, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management released a follow-up research report entitled "Is Penumbra's core scientific research authored by a fake person?: The incredible story of Penumbra's Dr. Antik Bose[.]" The follow-up report alleged that some of the Company's scientific research pieces appear to have been incorrectly attributed or even authored by a fake individual. On this news, Penumbra's share price fell $19.95 per share, or almost 9%, to close at $204.07 per share on December 8, 2020.

Finally, on December 15, 2020, after the markets closed, Penumbra announced that it was "voluntarily recalling all configurations" of its JET 7 Xtra Flex Reperfusion Catheter "because the catheter may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use. Distal tip damage in conjunction with pressurization or contrast injection may result in potential vessel damage, and subsequent patient injury or death."

On this news, Penumbra's shares fell $13.84 per share, or 7%, to close at $174.98 on December 16, 2020.

