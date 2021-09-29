 Skip to main content

Velan Inc.: Announcement

Globe Newswire  
September 29, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX:VLN) today announced that, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2021.

The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, at 4:00 P.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-768-2878 and quoting the reservation number 21998213. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21998213 then follow the system prompts.


View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
